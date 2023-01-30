BOISE – The Idaho Digital Learning Academy (IDLA) went before the House Education Committee. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program Launchpad on Monday, Jan. 23.
Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students with face-to-face work with an extra teacher, smaller group sizes and enhanced targeted instruction to enforce the need for literacy and education through the youth.
After 20 years, IDLA has helped more than 700 students and can be found in 17 districts but is ready to expand. Digital learning offers schools in the community more options for supplemental aid. This means online learning does not use full time in the classroom but only about five hours a week. The digital learning academy partners with schools across Idaho to enhance the learning of students in the area.
With the need for paraprofessionals and teachers across the state, IDLA provides online learning to benefit students in Idaho communities. Using Idaho-certified teachers who may be retired or need to stay home, the Idaho Digital Learning Academy provides many opportunities for students and teachers.
Many may ask if this program sees a rate of improvement amongst students of all education levels. What IDLA found was that of the students who were below grade level, those students who were at grade level, and even the students above grade level, with the help of digital learning and targeted instruction, all those students had a rate of improvement. This means students below grade level were able to be at grade level after just 16 weeks. This also includes students at or above grade level who also improved upon those 16 weeks of targeted practice.
The digital learning community also benefits students mentally. No more anxious or shy learning, worrying if the teacher will call on you and get the answers wrong in front of everyone. The students’ answers are private, only between the teacher and student, and the student is also offered immediate feedback.
IDLA offers many benefits and an array of options for schools, students and teachers across Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.