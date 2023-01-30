Idaho Capitol Building photo

Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

BOISE – The Idaho Digital Learning Academy (IDLA) went before the House Education Committee. Superintendent Jeff Simmons and director Jolene Montoya discussed the digital program Launchpad on Monday, Jan. 23.

Launchpad is a literacy program that provides students with face-to-face work with an extra teacher, smaller group sizes and enhanced targeted instruction to enforce the need for literacy and education through the youth.

