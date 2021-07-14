GRANGEVILLE — A new kind of bell will be ringing out across the Camas Prairie and surrounding communities as Ding Ding Creamery spreads its wings as one of the first and only ice cream vans in the area. The family owned and operated business is run by Ashley and Aaron Szudajski, who recently moved to Grangeville from Tennessee to find a forever home.
There are currently around 50 menu items to choose from, with new stock coming in each Wednesday. They make their rounds through Grangeville, Cottonwood, Kooskia and Stites weekly.
The van is closed Wednesdays to allow for restocking, and on Sundays. Generally the van runs from around noon to 8:30 p.m. For the full schedule see their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DingDingCreamery).
Lots of goodies are in store, they said, “Bestsellers for the truck are the vanilla, cookies and cream, Neapolitan bars, and the drumstick cones.” After seeing their children’s delight from visiting an ice cream van for the first time, they decided to bring that joy into their own area. Since then, that dream has blossomed into a successful business.
“The first time my kids saw an ice cream truck was at my parents’, just last year for my 10-year-old, and they got so excited,” Ashley smiled, “it’s something that both Aaron and I remember chasing after as kids…We wanted to bring it to this community for that experience.”
Family is a priority for the owners, and the van allows the couple to be able to spend time with their kids as well as serve their community.
“We have five kids, and we organized the rig so our kids can ride with us,” said Ashley, “they help us out with selling and if they see their friends they can jump out and play for a while…Most of the time it’s me and the kiddos, and on the weekends Aaron can help.”
“We try to give back by donating ice cream to different events,” said Aaron, and Ashley added, “We’ve been able to give back quite a bit, which has been so nice.” Recently, they had planned an open house for the opening of the business.
“Grangeville is now home for us,” said Ashley, “Last year we were on the road for four months, and we’ve ventured all over the U.S., even with the kids. Grangeville is a special place, and we knew as soon as we moved here that this was home.” Originally from Missouri, they moved here from Tennessee four years ago.
“We wanted to have the ‘Old West’ experience, to be off-grid and self-sufficient,” said Ashley, “it was important for us to be able to homeschool our kids, and it is safe and has that small-town feel.” Aaron added, “We needed a change of scenery, and Idaho was the best place for us … a perfect fit.” Before going down this path, Aaron was a firefighter-paramedic for 11 years, and Ashley went to culinary school in Tennessee, worked in a hospital for a few years, and was a stay-at-home mom and homeschool teacher to their children.
It’s been an interesting and fulfilling journey since their launch in May. However, starting a new business has not come without its challenges.
“Our first hiccup was a burnt-out freezer, and luckily no product was lost,” said Aaron.
“Then we needed a new transmission, and as soon as we got that fixed, the motor decided it needed attention as well,” Ashley laughed, “it’s been a little bit of a rocky start.”
However, through it all the couple was able to pull through. After the van was stuck in the auto shop for a week with motor problems, they got it up and going again just in time for Border Days.
Unfortunately, they have also felt the effects of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic.
“An ongoing problem is having things out of stock,” Aaron explained, “people want to see stuff, and we just can’t get it.”
Despite these difficulties, lots of exciting plans are in place for the future of the business.
“Right now we are looking into selling drinks and candies as well as the ice cream,” Ashley said, “and in the winter we’ll be looking into hot drinks.”
Ideally, a fully operational ice cream creamery could be down the road, hence the name.
“With my culinary background I would love to open up a sticks and bricks creamery here in town, so I wanted something that could transition…that’s why I chose ‘creamery’, ” Ashley said.
“The ‘ding ding’ part of the name comes from when I was little — I used to call the ice cream man the ‘ding-ding man,' and since then it has stuck,” she laughed.
Since starting their business they have seen an outpouring of support from the community.
“Everybody has been so willing to jump in and help us: we’ve bought freezers from Lindsley’s and B&B; Jacobs Oil lets us store our extra freezers; Dale’s Towing has been incredibly helpful; and Ag Power has done all the work on our trucks,” the couple said.
Owning an ice cream business also comes with many joys, the couple said.
“I just love seeing the kids jump up and down; they get so excited,” smiled Ashley, “That’s why we started doing this; our kids got that excited. The best part is seeing everybody happy; it’s hard not to be happy with the ice cream music.”
