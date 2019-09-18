GRANGEVILLE – A benefit fund-raiser for Heather Kunkel Van Ostrand has been set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street.
Heather is the daughter of Mike and Wendy Kunkel of White Bird and Kent and Toni Roberts of Grangeville. She is a 2004 graduate of Grangeville High School. She and her husband, Dave, have two children, Dayten, 9, and Kanon, 6, and reside in Anchor Point, Alaska.
Heather was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductual carcinoma breast cancer and is currently undergoing medical treatments.
Doors open for the spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m., with the dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 7 p.m., followed by a live auction. Games, music by Vintage Youth and beverages will all be part of the evening. Tickets are $10 per person now or $15 per person at the door.
For questions, to donate to the auction or to purchase tickets, call 208-983-8086; 208-507-2020; 208-507-1325; or 208-507-0358.
