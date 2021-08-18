GRANGEVILLE — Direction was sought from the Grangeville City Council on issues related to trailers parked on city streets. Action was postponed for further review, as the council looks for solutions to meet compliance and consistency, but also find situational compromises.
Currently, the ordinance states a trailer cannot be parked on the street for more than 24 hours, explained city administrator Tonya Kennedy, at the Aug. 2 meeting. Following this, the process is police provide a warning to move the trailer, at which point the owner could either get a 21-day permit, or pull the trailer ahead a few inches, “park at the same spot and be legal,” she said, which, added police chief Joe Newman, starts the clock over.
“It makes it very difficult to enforce,” Newman continued. “In addition to that, there’s not a clear guideline on why we’re doing this, because it leaves out other vehicles just as large; motor homes, semitrucks, whatever, that are just as big as trailers, but are not covered under the ordinance.”
“It’s so vague, with so many loopholes that you could drive a trailer through it,” he said, later adding he sough council direction on changing the ordinance or getting rid of it as “it’s not working.”
Councilor Beryl Grant said, “I didn’t realize how many there were until I drove around yesterday. Every block has trailers on it; camp trailers, utility trailers, and some have been there forever.” Mayor Wes Lester said he receives six to 10 calls a year from residents saying the city has an ordnance and to get the trailers off the streets.
“I agree parking on the street is a nuisance, but I don’t agree we need to rewrite it,” said councilor Amy Farris, but rather allow on-street parking for a portion of the year to accommodate the recreational season. She knows several people who have their camp trailers parked on the street as they are camping every other weekend, and they don’t have any place to park them on their property until winter when they go into storage. Personally, she said her pickup doesn’t come off her horse trailer from mid-May to the second week in July, and they are hauling horses on a daily basis.
Newman added to this, saying his neighbor has a camp trailer and a flatbed with a raft, which are used through the summer: “I get it, I see it literally across the street.”
Lester said in discussion with Kennedy and the former police chief, one option was to prohibit these during winter, from November to March or April 1, for example. Council was encouraged to think on changes and that this would be taken up at some point during a light agenda meeting.
“Everybody needs to think about it, because we need to do something,” Lester said. “Like Joe says, we need to fix it or get rid of it.”
