GRANGEVILLE – How does the City of Grangeville recoup costs associated with new developments hooking into water and sewer services for the first time? Equity buy-in fees. But this solution, enacted 15 years ago, has met with some pushback by developers, and the city has revisited the issue throughout the years on modifying the process to accommodate both sides.
At last Monday’s city council meeting, a proposed ordinance looked to have found a solution, but subsequent discussion reversed course toward another that, officials believe, may be better in terms of simplicity, equity, and also incentivizing the process for developers to start swinging hammers and pounding nails.
For background, equity buy-in fees were set up in 2005 and are charged to new developments that do not have existing services; these are $1,540 for water and $2,860 for sewer. Buy-in fees are dedicated toward utility system upgrades and expansions, and how these are charged is based on equivalent residence (ER) for the development in question. For example, a new single-family home (at one ER) could be charged with one buy-in fee, and a new 10-unit apartment complex (at 10 ERs) would be charged a fee for each unit.
Consensus at the March 2 meeting was revising the ordinance to charge a buy-in fee for the first new structure on a lot without pre-existing water and sewer connections. Any subsequent developments on the lot would not be required to pay additional buy-ins.
“We’re trying to simplify this so people with money will start building,” said councilor Beryl Grant. This was echoed by Mayor Wes Lester, who commented the council has visited this issue in past meetings, with the intention to encourage development.
“We’re going to collect income of the volume of water sold, volume of sewer and property taxes,” Lester said, “and quit worrying so much about the buy-in fees.”
Council will revisit these changes at its next meeting, March 16.
Initially that evening, the council was presented with a proposed ordinance that would have charged one buy-in fee per new structure. Elaborated within this, a garage, carport or breezeway could not be used to connect two structures to avoid paying the buy-in.
In discussion, the problem areas began to surface.
“What about the people who want to build shops?” questioned councilor Scott Winkler, that include a water and sewer convenience.
Discussion raised some gray areas: From public works director Bob Mager, these shops would be considered an upgrade, not subject to the fee. But what if these, with subsequent owners, became apartments with now two distinct families, both using the system? Should distinctions be made depending on the size of a lot? And, how will subsequent councils interpret all these distinctions?
“You’re killing the guy who wants to put a little tie-in shop in the back and put in a bathroom so he doesn’t have to run into the house all the time,” Mager said.
“And we don’t want to stifle that,” Grant said.
“One that bothers me,” said city attorney Adam Green, “is someone builds a five-unit apartment complex; that’s one equity buy-in fee. Someone else decides to build a five-unit mobile home park; that’s five buy-ins. Is that what you intended?”
“For one scenario we’re trying to fit into one mold,” Winkler said in later discussion, “it’s screwing everything else up.”
Through the evening’s back and forth, consensus moved toward the simple solution of charging a buy-in for the first new structure on a lot with no existing water and sewer service. With this change, from charging by ER to now on the lot, Green added the city would need to revise how it calculates buy-in fee. City administrator Tonya Kennedy said this could be done following completion of the sewer rate analysis under way by J-U-B Engineering. J-U-B is overseeing municipal plans for proposed water and sewer infrastructure upgrades.
From Mager’s perspective, simplifying the process will make it easy to administrate, “and it will work forever.”
“Why I like the concept,” Green said, “is you have a lot, you buy into the system, whatever that fee is, and build whatever they want on it. “You get the tax base and the use, and you’re charging by the gallon. [Regarding the buy-in fees] It really doesn’t matter.”
