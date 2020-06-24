IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/15/2020 TO 6/21/2020
Monday, June 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ITD; Vandalism of mailbox Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; VIN Rolling Hills Rd; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 186/Report Taken; Report of people shooting a shotgun in town S Main St Riggins/No Report; Report of injured horse Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Secesh/No Report; Tire debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 221/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Welfare check Salmon River Ct/No Report; Threatening Shuck Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Fish Hatchery Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving report resulting in the arrest of 23 yoa Boise male for Enhanced DUI/Fail to Provide Insurance/Fail to Provide Registration/Failure to Use Headlights/DWP/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 222;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Elk St Harpster/Report Taken; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 16/No Report; Medical Selway Rd; Dogs running at large Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Rio Vista Ln/No Report; Found wallet Main St/Pending; Theft Rabbit Creek/No Report; Domestic dispute Carlisle Ct/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 145/Transferred to Forest Service; Medical Esther Spur; Runaway juvenile, located & returned, Pine Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Vandalism of street sign N Mill & E N 2nd St; VIN N State St; Vandalism of garbage cans Maple St;
CPD
Medical transfer Pine Rd Kamiah; Medical 1st South St;
Tuesday, June 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical W Main St; Assault Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Grangeville/No Report; Disorderly Hoots Ln/No Report; Disorderly Jefferson St/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233; Property damage Hwy 95/No Report; Fender bender East St Ctwd/No Report; Pedestrian lurching into traffic Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 & Lake Rd; Theft of bag Yellowbrook/No Reprot;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of misc items Paradise Dr/No Report; Medical Hwy 162/Transferred to Lewis County; Abandoned vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; Injured fawn Woodland & Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen standby Hwy 12 MP 69/Pending; Agency assist on welfare check Celestial Way/No Report; Theft of package Roby Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Lake St; Violation of Protection Order South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Wednesday, June 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist for a lost person Long Haul Rd/No Report; Dead deer in roadway, removed, Hwy 95 MP 220/No Report; Possible assault Hwy 95 MP 191/Pending; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 191/Unable to Locate; Medical White Bird Ridge; VIN Doumecq Rd; VIN Riggins area; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Horses in roadway Hwy 162/No Report; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; Vandalism of vehicle, theft of trail cameras Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; VIN Camas Vista; Barking dog Harris Ridge Loop/No Report; Citizen assist Rivers Edge/No Report; Extra patrol Pine Ridge; Report of bald eagles/golden eagles being shot Little Smith Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle Main St & Meadow St; Suspicious vehicle South East St;
Thursday, June 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Large boulder blocking roadway Hwy 95 MP 219/Transferred to ITD; Large boulder in the roadway Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Extra patrol Hwy 95 MP 191; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch & Prairie Rd/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Dirt Butte Rd/No Report; Deer vs vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 214/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing put down Hwy 12 MP 80/Unable to Locate; VIN Red River Rd; Welfare check, subject OK, Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 20/Transferred to Lewis County; Mental problems Thenon St/No Report; Medical Selway Rd;
GPD
Citizen assist North D St; Mental problems Nezperce St; Medical W Main St; Trespassing E Main St;
CPD
Juvenile problem Lewiston St;
Friday, June 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 257/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 185/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 95 MP 240; Possible DUI Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute over water rights Hwy 95 MP 216/Pending; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 231 NB resulted in the arrest of a 32 year old White Bird man; Traffic Hazard Johnson Cutoff Rd; Traffic Stop resulted in cite and release of 22 year old Boise man for Possession; Medical Pines Rd; Medical Main Str Riggins; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 34 year old WA man for DWP; Message Delivery Fiddle Creek Fruit Stand/No report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil standby Rio Vista Pl/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Agency assist Celestial Way/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Trespassing Sweeney Hill Rd/No report; Citizen Assist FS Rd 500/No Report; Mental Problems Thenon St/Unfounded; Animal Problem Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Theft 3rd Str/Transferred to another agency; Medical Lom Tama Ln; Traffic Stop resulted in the cite and release of an 18 year old Kamiah man for Minor Consumption;
GPD
Funeral escort; 911 pocket dials, subject located & advised Hill St; Animal Noise N A Str;
CPD
Agency assist Washington Ave;
Saturday, June 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Studebaker Ln; Theft Hwy 95 S/Recovered; Extra Patrol Pollock Rd; Citizen Assist Fish Hatchery Rd/No report; Found Property Hwy 95 and Short Rd; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 188; Animal Problem Highway 95; Attempt to Locate Burgdorf/Located code 4; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Communications from deactivated cell White Bird/all units UTL;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure Premis Hwy 12 MP 72.5/No report; Possible DUI Hwy 12/UTL; Medical State Str; Accident PD Hwy 13 MP 18/Unfounded; Fish and Game Hwy 14 MP 25/Transferred; Theft Fir Rd/Civil Problem; Citizen Assist Carlisle Court/No report; Animal Problem Hill Str/Verbal Warning;
GPD
Animal Problem E Main; Animal Noise Crooks Str; Traffic Offense W N 6th;
Sunday, June 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Fall Doumecq Rd; Assault Idaho County/No Report; Attempt to locate Hwy 95 N resulted in the cite and release of and 17 year old Riggins male and a 15 year old Grangeville female for Minor Consumption; Contempt of Court Diamond Springs Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 N/UTL; Property Damage Hwy 95 MP 220 NB/Non reportable; Traffic Stop Main St Grangeville resulted in the arrest of a 33 year old Boise man for DUI; Traffic Stop Hwy 95 MP 237 resulted in the cite and release of an 18 year old Grangeville man for Possession; Found Property Main Salmon River; Traffic Offense Main Str Riggins/No report; Agency Assist Rapid River; Kooskia/Elk City Suspicious Carlisle Ct/transferred; Agency Assist Lewis County; Animal Problem Pine Hollow Ln/Cited No Report; Animal Problem Newsome Str/UTL; Disorderly Front Str; Follow Up needed; Mental Problems Thenon Str/ No report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 111;
GPD
Disorderly Nez Perce Str; Medical Washington Ave; Juvenile Problem Scott Str;
CPD
Animal Problem Smith St;
