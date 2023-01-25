Jan. 16 – 22, 2023
Monday, Jan. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Civil standby Reservation Line Rd; Report of neglected horses Gregory Creek Rd/No Report; Rock in roadway Hwy 13 MP 15/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in road Hwy 13 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Medical River St White Bird; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Suspicious activity Reservation Line Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Main St/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 127/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity N Junction St; Suspicious South E St; Threatening South E St; Disorderly E North 2nd St; Welfare check Cunningham St;
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in missing person from Lewiston PD located also resulted in the cite and release of a 69 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main & C St; Loose cows Lukes Gulch Rd & Truck Rt;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises State St/No Report; School bus stop violation Sally Ann Rd/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Carlisle Court; Possible child abuse Depot St/Pending; Loose dog Esther & Main St/Unable to Locate; Two vehicle noninjury accident Clear Creek & Leith Creek/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Citizen dispute Tom Taha Creek/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Larch Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Citizen dispute South A St; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 72 yoa Kamiah female for Resisting/Obstructing W Main St; Citizen assist N State St; Medical E N 2nd St; Loose dog Scott St;
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 13 MP 10/Report Taken; Icy roads Hwy 13 MP 1-10/Transferred to ITD; Black ice Hwy 95 MP 234-247/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 211; Medical N Main St; Threatening Reservation Line Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Icy roads Hwy 162 MP 6-19/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Adams Grade Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 45/No Report; Threatening Main St Elk City/Report Taken; CPOR service Hwy 12; Custodial interference Main St Kooskia/No Report; Child abuse Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
CPD
Runaway juvenile East St; Citizen assist Foster St;
Thursday, Jan. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Icy roads Hwy 95 MP 228-233/Transferred to ITD; Fire alarm, false alarm, Big Salmon Rd; Domestic dispute Salmon Dr/Report Taken; Citizen dispute S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Parking problem S Esther St/No Report; Trespassing Main St/No Report; Agency assist resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yo Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 73; Threatening Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Kamiah city area/Transferred to Lewis County;
GPD
Fire alarm, false alarm, S Idaho Ave;
Friday, Jan. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228.2; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ITD; Paper service resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Cottonwood female for Criminal Trespassing 1st St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 254/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
House fire Riebold Station Rd; Medical Riebold Station Rd; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 160/Transferred to ISP; Suicide threats Hawthorn/No Report; Elder abuse Celestial Way/No Report; Trespassing Main St Stites/No Report; Citizen dispute Ridgewood Dr/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Barking dogs E North 4th St; Medical W North 2nd St;
CPD
Theft Lewiston St;
Saturday, Jan. 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Cash Ln; Citizen dispute North St/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite & release of a 45 yoa Cottonwood male for DWP Hwy 13 MP 23; Medical Snow Haven Rd; Fire Hwy 95 MP 197; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Open Container Old Hwy 95 & Chapman Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer Long Bluff Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Domestic dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Kamiah male for Domestic Battery and Destruction of a Telecommunication Device Tamarack Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah female for DWP/No Insurance Hwy 12 MP 69.5; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 26 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 265; Missing person, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 16.5/Report Taken;
GPD
Citizen assist Cunningham St; Commercial burglary alarm E Main St; Trespassing E North 4th St; Medical Greenacres Ln;
Sunday, Jan. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 MP 247; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Ferdinand male for Resisting/Obstruct/Batter on an Officer Hwy 95 MP 248; Medical S Main St Riggins; Report of welfare check resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Riggins female for Excessive DUI Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial interference Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Suspicious activity Selway Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession Marijuana/Resist/Obstructing Thenon St;
GPD
Medical transfer Lewiston; Suicide threat Cunningham St.
