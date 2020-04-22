Idaho County Dispatch Log, April 13-19
Monday, April13
Grangeville/Riggins
Weapons offense Rapid River Ct/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Old Stites Grade & Prairie Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa New Meadows male Hwy 95 MP 195/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Abandoned vehicle Caribel Rd & Snyder Rd/Pending; Possible fire Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to Lewis County; Injury one vehicle rollover Elk City Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Elk City Wagon Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 172.2/Transferred to ISP; Possible domestic dispute Front St;
GPD
Protection order violation E S 2nd St; Loose dog North D St; Suspicious activity N Myrtle St; Theft of maps Pine St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, April 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Cooper St White Bird; Citizen assist Shuck Creek Rd White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible fire, controlled burn only, Ridgewood Dr; Camper leaking raw sewage Main St Stites/No Report; Found wallet Hwy 162/No Report; Animal neglect Rabbit Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Injured elk needing put down Sweeney Hill Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist on theft S Main St/No Report; Disorderly conduct Main St/No Report; Prowler Rocky Point Rd/Pending;
GPD
Extra patrol W Main St; Loose dog E South 6th St; Reckless driving Main St; Extra patrol E South 3rd St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Wednesday, April 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ISP; Civil standby Shuck Creek; Search Warrant Airport Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 181.5/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Citizen assist Main St/No Report; Suspicious activity Hidden Canyon/No Report; Dog at large Hemlock Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity State St/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem N Myrtle; Abandoned vehicle South E St; Suspicious activity S Hall St; Welfare check North C St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, April 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Slide off Camp Howard Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 166/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Oil spill Hwy 12 MP 153/Transferred to Forest Service; Threatening Sweeny Hill Rd/No Report; Medical West Fall Ln; Report of a domestic bird stuck in a tree Clearwater St/No Report; Report of people not social distancing Front St/No Report; Suspicious activity Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Red Rock Rd/No Report; Domestic Battery East Pine Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Report of motorcycle driving around with a small child with no helmet Hall St; Medical E N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; VIN East St;
Friday, April 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Residential burglary alarm Greencreek Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Grangeville Salmon Rd & Dawn Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Deer vs vehicle Mt Idaho Grade & Cove Rd/Report Taken; Smoke report, controlled burn, Hwy 14 MP 3; Medical assist on injury accident Hwy 95 MP 270;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 41 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 74; Report of kids riding bikes without helmets Main St/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Fall & Ping St; Fire Dike Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Vandalism Sweeney Rd; Abandoned vehicle Elk St; Citizen dispute Liberty Ln/No Report; Non-injury fender bender Hwy 12 MP 57.5/Report Taken; Report of female urinating in public, resulting in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kooskia female for Indecent Exposure Front St; Threatening Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Mental problems Schuster Rd/No Report;
GPD
Non-injury fender bender North D St;
Saturday, April 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 7 MP 5/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 17/No Report; Trespassing Prairie Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover Deer Creek Rd/Report Taken; Burglary of mining claim Hwy 95 MP 201/No Report; Disorderly Big Salmon Rd MP 2/Transferred to BLM;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of kayak Clearwater area/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 20/Transferred to Tribal Police; Citizen assist Shenandoah 3rd St/No Report; Controlled burn that got out of control Pine Way Court/Transferred to Lewis County; Citizen assist Glenwood Rd/No Report; Trespassing Simler Rd/No Report; VIN Inspection Hwy 12;
Sunday, April 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Vicious dog Meadow Rd/No Report; Welfare check Old Hwy 7/No Report; Grass fire Big Salmon Rd; Agency assist Boeckmann Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Custodial interference Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Cow problem Sally Ann/No Report; Emergency beacon activation, accidental activation Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; Neighbor dispute Broadway Ave/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73;
GPD
Medical Scott St.
