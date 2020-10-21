10/12/2020 TO 10/18/2020
Monday, October 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage N Main St Riggins/No Report; Burglary Hwy 95 N/Report Taken; Vicious dog Ironwood Dr/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Report of assault resulting in the cite and release of a 50 yoa White Bird male for Disturbing the Peace/Trespassing Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 240/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical State St; Theft of winch, located by owner, East St Stites/No Report; Assault Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Bear found in dumpster Woodland Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 100/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Chimney fire Dawn Dr;
Tuesday, October 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S; Harassment Bucks Blvd/No Report; Power pole on fire Riener Rd; Citizen dispute over water lines Rapid River Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Unable to Locate; Medical Doumecq Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 & Truck Rt/No Report; Possible DWP Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Cows out in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; VIN Lynn Ln; Medical East St Stites; Non-injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 149/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 84/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 62 yoa Stites male for DUI Esther St; Medical Main St Kooskia; VIN Nez Perce St; Juveniles trespassing Hwy 13/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State;
Wednesday, October 14
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Red Rock Rd; Extra patrol N Elk Lake Rd; Medical Hwy 95 MP 188; Medical Hungry Ridge Ranch Rd; Intoxicated subject Hwy 13 MP 2/No Report; Death Keuterville Rd; Cows in roadway Keuterville Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism of signs Lukes Gulch Rd/Pending; Non-injury one vehicle accident Motherlode Rd/Pending; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Mill St; Possible vagrancy Main St Stites/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 83; Medical Kidder Ridge; Welfare check, subject OK, Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Idaho St Kamiah; Intoxication Three Bear Ln & Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Theft of gun N Meadow & E North 4th St; Assault Main St & N State St;
CPD
Unsecure premises Ctwd;
Thursday, October 15
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Hwy 95 S; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 260; Found elk carcasses McKenzie Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Horses in roadway FS Rd 221 MP 40/No Report; Cow in roadway Hwy 13 MP 6; House check Vollmer St Fenn; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow Pollock Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Loose dog Mill Rd/No Report; Welfare check Mill St/No Report; Medical School Dr; Welfare check Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Identity theft Main St Elk City/No Report; Misuse of 911 Kamiah area/No Report; Loose dogs Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Officer assisting with vehicle smoking Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 & Big Butte Rd/No Report; Theft of vehicle Fir Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Airport Rd; Assault North D St;
Friday, October 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Medical Cemetery Ln Riggins; Report of subject sitting in a wheelchair next to the road Hwy 95 MP 220/No Report; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Rice Creek; Injury multiple vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 189/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Old Pollock Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Hwy 95/No Report; Report of marijuana smell N Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73; Agency assist on suicidal subject Hwy 64; Citizen dispute Dike St/No Report; Trespassing Clear Creek Rd/Pending; Possible injured bald eagle Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; VIN Friendship Ln; Injured deer State St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Barking dogs River St White Bird;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Assault resulting in the arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Battery Hill St; Juvenile problem W Main St; Harassment W N 5th St; Possible DUI W Main St;
CPD
Disorderly Main St;
Saturday, October 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Milner Trail Rd; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 260; Theft of raft Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Weapon offense resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male for Felon in Possession of a Firearm Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 18.5; Welfare check Rieman Rd/No Report; Parking problem Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Report of possible poaching Sandspur Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 13 MP 10/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Benewah County Warrant arrest of a 29 yoa Kooskia female Stites; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 62 yoa Stites male Lukes Gulch Rd; Report of damaged road sign Bridge St Stites/No Report; Utility problem Valley Dr/No Report; Report of dead deer Pleasant Valley Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Weapon offense Pine Rd/No Report; Report of drone flying over private property Caribel Rd/No Report; Cows out Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Report of horse being shot Tinker Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Clearwater St/No Report; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Boise male for No Contact Order Violation Clear Creek Rd; Deer vs vehicle Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Parking problem Main St/No Report;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Citizen assist North B St; Threatening North D St;
Sunday, October 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Death Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of wood splitter Bitterroot Dr/No Report – Civil; Medical 1st St Ferdinand; Loose dog Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Lewiston St; Report of fire, controlled burn Lamb Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Old School Dr/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 73/Report Taken; Possible child abuse Valley Dr/Unfounded; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 79.5/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 17 yoa Grangeville male for Inattentive Driving South C St; House check N Meadow St; Loitering Truck Rt & Hwy 13;
CPD
Agency assist with suicidal subject Lewiston St;
