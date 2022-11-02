Oct. 24 – 30, 2022
Monday, Oct. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Fatal accident Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Riggins male for DWP S Main St; Disabled vehicle Hazard Creek/No Report; Medical transfer Grangeville; Report of trailer lights not operating correctly Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Cow vs vehicle Monastery Rd/Report Taken; Threatening White Bird area/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute over noise Dike St/No Report; CPOR service Pine Rd; CPOR service Hwy 162; Medical East St Stites; Contempt of court Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Found property Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Cassie St; Disabled vehicle Ridgewood Dr & Pineway Ct;
GPD
Runaway juvenile Crooks St; Utility problem E Main St; Welfare check Cunningham St;
CPD
Abandoned vehicle Broadway St; Medical transfer St Joes; Parking problem Washington St;
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 268; Disabled vehicle Old Hwy 7 MP 2.5; Loose cows Stites Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 7; Fire Hwy 13 MP 8;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Kamiah area; Identity theft Larch Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist West 1st Ave; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72.1; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 69/Pending; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report; Agency assist Willow St; Commercial alarm Main St/No Report;
GPD
Illegal burning N College St; Loose cat South B St; Medical Dawn Dr;
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Theft of a sign S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; CPOR Service Summer Breeze Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Plummer for DUI/Latah County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 254;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow problem Battle Ridge Rd; Lost property Elk Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12 MP 84; Medical Main St; Deliver message Range Line Dr/No Report; Welfare check Woodland Ave/No Report; Dog bite Fall Ave/No Report; Medical Elk City; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 23 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Hwy 13 MP 11.5; Parking problem Mill St/No Report; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12;
GPD
Injury one vehicle accident W Main St; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Pornography South D St; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Lucile male for DUI/DWP W Main St;
Thursday, Oct. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Fraud S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Loose cows Grangeville Salmon Rd; Medical Frei Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Timber Ridge Rd; Contempt of Court Kooskia area/Pending; Citizen dispute Smith Ranch Rd/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 43 YOA Kooskia female for Idaho County Warrant Dike St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 83; Agency Assist Hill St; Medical Main St Kooskia; Loose cows Hwy 14 MP 11; Welfare Check Quail Ln/Located and OK; Accident w/Damages Hwy 162 MP 17.2/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Found Property W Main St;
Friday, Oct. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident w/Damages East Rd & Airport Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 56yo Cottonwood man for Leaving the Scene of a Damage Accident; Vicious Dog Tolo Lake/No Report; Fire Radar Rd; Threatening Shearer St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Main St Stites/No Report; Theft Barn Rd/No Report; Medical Camas Vista; Missing Person Selway Rd/Located & Ok;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Parking Problem W Main St; Suspicious people/N State St; Harassment W Main St; Traffic Offense Grangeville Truck Route/Resulted in the arrest of a 70yo Clarkston man for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving Without Privileges, Contempt of Court, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance;
Saturday, Oct. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232/No Report; Accident w/Damages Stites Rd/Resulted in the arrest of an 18yo Kalispell female for Providing False Info to Law Enforcement, Harboring a Runaway Juvenile, and Felony Possession of a Stolen Vehicle; Agency Assist Big Salmon Rd/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Unfounded; DUI Hwy 95 MP 192/Resulted in citation issued to a 47yo Pollock man for DUI; Vehicle vs Elk/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Cassie St; Agency Assist Hwy 162 Kamiah; Suspicious male Woodland Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 82.5/No Report; Suspicious male South Front St/No Report; Suspicious male Woodland Rd & Hwy 12/Transferred; Medical Barn Ave;
GPD
Disorderly South College St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Accident w/Damages East Main St; Fraud N Myrtle; Animal Problem North D St; Domestic Dispute East South 3rd St/Resulted in the arrest of a 38yo Grangeville man for 2 warrants out of Nez Perce County and Adams County; Domestic Dispute East South 3rd;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Sunday, Oct. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Vehicle Fire Hwy 95 MP 227/Report Taken; Loose cow Hwy 13 MP 9/Located and Ok;
Kooskia/Elk City
DUI Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Resulted in citation to a 38yo Kooskia man for DUI; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 76/No Report; Vin Inspection Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Trespassing Bear Ln/Report Taken; Property Damage Thenon St/Report Taken; Disorderly Hot Springs Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 70; Custodial Interference Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Domestic Dispute Toll Rd/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police;
GPD
Threatening South College St; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical East North 4th St; Medical N Myrtle St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.