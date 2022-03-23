March 14 – March 19, 2022
Monday, March 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle River St White Bird; Citizen dispute Diamond Drill Canyon Rd/No Report – Civil; Suicide threat Hwy 95 NB/No Report; Juvenile problem Riggins area/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Pine Bar area/No Report; Harassment Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Peach St; Attempted abandonment of animal Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Property damage Beaverslide Rd/Report Taken; Loose dogs Carlisle Ct/Transferred to Tribal Police; Vandalism Roby Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Neglected sheep Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Assault Main St Elk City/No Report; Suspicious activity Battleridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N State St; Parking problem W N St; Parking problem E S 7th & Crooks; Stray cat Lake St; Medical East North St;
Tuesday, March 15
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident non-injury Hwy 95 S/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Main St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 80; Agency assist Red Fir Rd/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah; Medical Mule Deer Dr; Theft of mail Nez Perce St/Report Taken; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Lukes Gulch & Bridge St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical Park St; Commercial alarm W S 1st; Medical alarm N College St; Mental problems Nez Perce St; Assault Dawn Dr; Parking problem Green Acres Ln;
Wednesday, March 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Communications/prank call Grangeville area; Elk needing put down Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to Fish & Game; Trespassing Sherwin St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Possible non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 229/Report Taken; Aircraft Grangeville area; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa McCall female for Possession of Paraphernalia Big Salmon Rd; Trespassing Church St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile problem Clearwater St/No Report; Illegal dumping Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Threatening Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Possible child neglect Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Trespassing Nezperce St Kamiah/No Report; Suspicious Thorn Springs Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical E S 10th St; Identity theft E South 1st St;
Thursday, March 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical Whitetail Dr; Trespassing Shearer St/No Report; Report of joyriding Bull Rd/Report Taken; Medical N Main St Riggins; Cows outs on roadway Hwy 95 MP 190; Report of vehicle driving without lights Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Welfare check Bouffard Flats Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 12 EB/Unable to Locate; Littering Broadway St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Kooskia female for Excessive DUI/DWP/Open Container Kidder Ridge Rd; Report of juveniles riding dirtbikes Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Welfare check North St Stites/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 84;
GPD
Suspicious phone calls Cunningham St; Medical E North St; Possible scam W North 6th St; Burglary N Idaho Ave;
CPD
VIN East Rd;
Friday, March 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows on roadway Johnston Cutoff Rd; Threatening Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Fire Hwy 95 N; Cow carcasses Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Residential alarm Crea Rd/No Report; Property damage Meadow Dr/No Report; Rock in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 16.5/Report Taken; Loose dogs Valley View area/No Report; 911 hangups Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Trespassing Nezperce St/No Report; Welfare check Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Clearwater St/No Report; Disorderly Main St Stites/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Flying Elk Dr/No Report; Juvenile problem West St/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender, hit and run W South St; Barking dogs E North 5th St; Medical transfer E North 2nd St; Juveniles prank calling 911 Crook St & Willow Rock Dr/No Report; Loose dogs South 5th St; Dog bite North A St; Report of dog left in vehicle Truck Rt; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Grangeville female for DUI W Main St;
Saturday, March 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Report of loader blocking roadway Fenn Rd & Center Rd/No Report; Weapons offense resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Fenn male for Aggravated Assault Sherwin St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Intoxication Sherwin St/No Report; One vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 233/Report Taken.
