Sept. 19 – 25, 2022
Monday, Sept. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Reflection Dr/Unfounded; Medical Country Ct Dr; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 & Seven Devils Rd/Info Only No Report; Welfare Check Riggins Area/Located & Ok; Suspicious Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen Dispute Slate Creek Rd/Unfounded; Accident w/Damages Everest St/No Damage No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 218; Abandoned Vehicle Hungry Ridge Rd MP 5/Transferred to FS; Vagrancy Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Smoke Report Yellow Wolf Rd/Transferred to FS Fire; Field Burn Chicane Rd & Lukes Gulch; Medical Pierce Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Clearwater County SO; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 94/Transferred to ISP; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious male Thenon St/Unable to Locate; Citizen Dispute Osborne Rd/No Report;
GPD
Fire Alarm W Main St; Assault South E St; Agency Assist Cunningham St; Medical W N 2nd St;
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bridge St; Child Abuse White Tail Dr/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Hay Fire East Rd; Theft Borah Ave/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Harassment Prairie Rd/Report Taken; Emergency Beacon Johns Creek Area/Assisted subjects back to their vehicle; Fire Bear Creek/Transferred to FS Fire; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 245 to 255/Unable to Locate; Mental Problems Harmony Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Glenwood Rd; Disabled vehicle Main St & Broadway Ave/Vehicle moved No Report; Medical Austree Ln; Vin Inspection Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Medical Rock Rd; Medical Hwy 162 MP 20.5; Sex Offense Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Sex Offense Kooskia Area/Report Taken; Abandoned Vehicle Maggies Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Lambs Grade/Resulted in 54yo Oregon man cited for Overlength and Load Weight Violations; Suspicious Hemlock Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Ridgeway Drive/Pending; Domestic Dispute Valley Dr/Transferred to Lewis County SO;
GPD
Loose dog N Junction; Found Property W Main St; Medical W N 6th St;
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 233/Report Taken; Medical Country Court Dr; Welfare Check Prairie Rd/No Report; Lost Property Florence Area/Report Taken; Grass Fire Hwy 95 MP 192; Suspicious male Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Out of Control Field Fire/Reservation Line Rd/Transferred to FS Fire; Vagrancy Hwy 14 MP 4/No Report; Death N Main St/Report Taken; Dead Deer Poplar Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly N Main St/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Medical Hwy 13 MP 23; Suspicious male S Main St/No Report; Smoke Report Five Mile Bar/Transferred to FS Fire; Weapons Offense Pine Rd Area/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police;
GPD
Medical S Meadow St; Two vehicle non injury accident E Main St; Loose Dog Nez Perce St;
Thursday, Sept. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI Hwy 95 MP 239/Resulted in the arrest of a 16yo White Bird man for DUI; Injured Deer Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to Fish & Game; Littering Old 95 White Bird/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 212/Report Taken; Slow moving vehicle causing Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Medical W Main St; Citizen Dispute Fuzi Rd/Civil – No Report; Medical Church St; Death River St/Report Taken; Burglary Cherry Ln/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 242/Resulted in citation issued to 18yo Nampa woman for Improper Left Turn; Unsecure Premise Ironwood Dr/No Report; Loose cows Old White Bird Hill Rd/Unable to Locate; Illegal Burning Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned Vehicle Woodland Rd and Hwy 12/Vehicle moved; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Theft Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken; Theft Tinker Ln/No Report; Medical Pine Ave; Hunting issue OroGrande Area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen Dispute Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Osborne Rd/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 133/Transferred; Medical Main St Elk City; Threatening Canyon Dr/No Report; Tree blocking one lane Hwy 14 MP 18/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical S Boulevard; Medical S Idaho Ave;
Friday, Sept. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic Dispute White Bird Area/Resulted in the arrest of 35yo Clearwater man for Attempted Strangulation and Felony Domestic Battery in the presence of a Child and cited for Destruction of a Telephone Line and Domestic Assault; Medical Cow Creek Rd; Suspicious male Lukes Gulch and Prairie Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire Alarm S Main St; Traffic Offense Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Mule Deer Dr; Medical Austree Ln; Civil Standby Larch Rd/No Report; Juvenile Problem Wall Creek Rd/Report Taken; Loose cows Pleasant Valley Rd/Unable to Locate; Burglary Hwy 12 MP 69.5/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd & Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Dead wildlife in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 90/Removed by deputies; Medical Austree Ln;
GPD
Fraud E Main St;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Fraud Main St; Medical Bash St;
Saturday, Sept. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Loose cow Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 219/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 191/Citation issued to a 40yo Cadcade woman for Improper Backing; Suspicious Activity Doumecq Rd/No Report; Fuel leaking from a vehicle Pittsburg Landing/Transferred to FS; Accident w/Injuries Rainbow Lake Trail near Clayburn Creek/Patient transported via Air Ambulance;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162 MP 20.5; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Loose cow Mule Deer Rd/No Report; Citizen Dispute Loloyn Ln/Civil – No Report; Suspicious activity Depot St/No Report; Medical Hwy 162 MP 20.5; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 88/No Report; Welfare Check Clear Creek Rd/Located & Ok; Burglary Clear Creek Rd/Pending; Domestic Dispute Toll Rd/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Missing Person Green Creek Ln/Located & Ok; Theft Valley Dr/No Report; DUI Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 40yo Kooskia man for DUI, Injury to a Child, and Resisting and Obstructing; Medical Quail Ln;
GPD
Citizen Dispute E Main St;
CPD
Disorderly East St; Lost Property King St;
Sunday, Sept. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire White Bird Ridge/Transferred to FS; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 247/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Caldwell man for a Canyon County Warrant and he was cited for Driving Left of Center and Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance; Loose dogs in the Highway Kube Rd & Hwy 7/No Report; Burglary Frontage Rd/Report Taken; Civil Standby Lower Ranch Dr/No Report; Boating Problem Dried Meat Rapids/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Thenon St; Medical S Main St; Medical Main St; Trespassing Sweeney Hill Rd/Pending; Fire Wheeler Rd/Transferred to FS; Motorcycle vs. Bear Hwy 12 MP 110/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages FS Rd 595/Transferred to ISP; Alarm Woodland Rd/No Report; Loose Dogs Main St/Unfounded;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Suspicious W Main St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.