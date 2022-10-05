Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022
Monday, Sept. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Prairie & Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Civil standby Lower Ranch Dr/Pending; Grass fire along hwy Hwy 95 MP 224; Report of debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 238/Transferred to ITD; Smoke report Joseph Plains/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Weapons offense Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Medical transfer Grangeville;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Front St/Report Taken; Prowler Church Canyon Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Agency assist Nez Perce St; Commercial alarm N Myrtle St; Theft E Main St;
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute 1st St Ferdinand/No Report; Overdue aircraft Riggins area/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 51 yoa Boise female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 201;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther St; Civil standby Carpa Acres Place; Citizen dispute Hill St/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/Pending; Citizen assist Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Wall Creek Rd; CPOR service Kidder Ridge Rd; Fire FS RD 500/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Juvenile problem Larch Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Main St/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Hwy 12 area/No Report; Welfare check Toll Rd/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Stites male for an Idaho County Warrant Elk St;
GPD
Medical Scott St; Found property W Main St; Medical Jefferson St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville;
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Illegal burning Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Weapon offense Whitewater Wilderness Dr/Pending; Found property Service Flats/No Report; Civil Standby Prairie Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Theft Large Ln/Report Taken; Attempt to locate Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 9th St Kamiah; Medical S Main St; Loose dog Adams Grade/No Report; Reckless driving Sweeney Hill Rd/Pending; Citizen dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog South C St;
Thursday, Sept. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225; One vehicle non-injury accident Bucks Blvd/Report Taken; CPOR service Hwy 95 S; Death Gville area;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Dry Saddle Camp; Medical Hwy 12 MP 120; Medical Glenwood Rd; Threatening Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Medical Crooks St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Prowler N College St; Suspicious activity N College St; Medical E North St;
Friday, Sept. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 188/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Big Salmon Rd MP 1/Transferred to Road Dept; Welfare check Hughes Heights/No Report; Attempt to Locate Hwy 95 MP 230 area/No Report; Report of animal neglect Truck Route/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 11; VIN Aces Place Riggins; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 247; Loose horses Madison Ave & Keuterville Rd; One vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 255/Report Taken; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 16 yoa Cottonwood male for Minor in Possession Keuterville Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rock in roadway Hwy 14 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Suicide threat Hangman Rd/No Report; Suicide threat Hangman Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Kamiah area/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 11; Citizen assist Hangman Rd; Medical Fir Rd; CPOR service Franklin Dr; Parking problem Hill St Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Possible vandalism Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Longhorn Ln; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 67; One vehicle vs deer accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 13 MP 11;
GPD
Medical E North St; Medical S Crook St; Barking dogs N Hall St;
CPD
VIN Foster Rd;
Saturday, Oct. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Lucile Rd; Littering Hwy 13 & Fairview Rd/No Report; Welfare check S Main St/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 179/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Pollock male for DUI Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd; Dog bite Riggins area/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Twin Falls male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Big Salmon Rd; Disorderly Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible domestic dispute, resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Moscow male for Malicious Injury to Property Hwy 13 MP 13; Harassment Fall Ave/No Report; Domestic dispute Reflection Dr/No Report; Vandalism Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Kamiah female and a 69 yoa Kamiah female both for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 68.8;
GPD
Funeral escort Gville; Intoxication Hwy 13 MP 1;
CPD
Medical East St;
Sunday, Oct. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Assault Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Hit and run Main St Riggins/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 S/No Report; Fire Radar Rd; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 7 MP 4/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical S Main St Kooskia; Medical Range Line Dr; Stabbing Falcon Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Medical Mill St;
GPD
Mental problems S State St; Juvenile problem Grangeville Truck Rt; Utility problem S Idaho Ave; Citizen assist Elm St.
