Nov. 7 – 13, 2022
Monday, Nov. 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Multiple slide offs Hwy 13 MP 6-10; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP; Injury electric bicycle vs pedestrian accident N Main St/Transferred to ISP; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 241; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Fraud S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Rio Vista Ln; Report of abandoned sheep Schoolhouse Rd/No Report; Theft Main St Elk City/Pending; Cougar attack on llamas Locust Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Slide off Tahoe Ridge & Big Cedar/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Red Fir Rd/No Report – Civil; Theft of firearm McComas Meadows area/No Report; Medical Tinker Creek Ln; Report of icy roads Clear Creek Rd/Leitch Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Loose llama Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Fatal accident Woodland & Moon House Rd/Report Taken; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 119/Transferred to ITD; Theft of food Adams Grade/No Report;
GPD
Runaway juvenile, located, S Idaho St; Fender bender Hwy 95 MP 240; Commercial alarm W Main St;
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Camas Rd; Residential burglary alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd; Emergency beacon Log Creek/No Report – Accidental;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 18/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check Hwy 12/No Report; Agency assist Leitch Creek Rd; Attempt to Locate Paradise Campground area/No Report; Welfare check Main St Stites/No Report; Death Franklin Dr/Report Taken; Theft of packages Woodland Rd/No Report; Theft of vehicle Dike St/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Suicide threat South E St;
Wednesday, Nov. 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 200; Medical Radar Rd; Slide off Hwy 162 MP 15.5; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 8; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 227.5; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 2.5; Theft W Main St/Report Taken; Slick road Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Injury deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 255/Report Taken; Vehicle causing traffic hazard Old Pollock Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Two vehicle accident Hwy 13 & Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 24; Report of vehicle in the river, no injuries Hwy 14 MP 13/Transferred to ISP; Trailer blocking roadway Broadway Ave; One vehicle non-injury accident Red River Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 71; Slide off Broadway & Toll Rd; Slide off Suttler Creek Rd MP 2; Two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 72.5/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 73; Slide off Lolo Creek Rd; Tree in roadway Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Disorderly Front St/No Report; One vehicle non injury accident Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Tree roadway Hwy 13 MP 8/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Trenary Rd; Slide off Leitch Creek Rd; Slide off Toll Rd; Utility problem Harpster area; Traffic hazard Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Hill St; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 134; Welfare check State St/No Report;
GPD
Slide off State St & Truck Rt; Slide off Truck Rt & Lukes Gulch Rd; Slide off Main St & Truck Rt; Slide off Main St; Slide off Hill & Idaho St; Loose dogs E Main St; Citizen dispute S Idaho Ave; Disabled vehicle Main & Idaho; Medical N Myrtle St; Disorderly E North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Fire Main St;
Thursday, Nov. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Death River St/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 4.5; Welfare check Park St Riggins/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Commercial alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Welfare check, medical Farrens Creek Rd; 911 hangup Airport Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Race Creek Rd; Reckless driving Lower Ranch Rd/No Report; Nez Perce County Warrant arrest on a 34 yoa Medical Lake, WA male W Main St; Citizen assist Main St Riggins/Pending; Fire Seven Devils Rd; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ITD; Report of vehicle driving too slow Hwy 95 MP 242/Unable to Locate; Medical Nez Perce Ave Winchester; Elk vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 204/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Citizen assist Pine Ave; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 121/Transferred to ISP; Medical E North 2nd St; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Kamiah female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 74; Commercial burglary alarm Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St;
CPD
Runaway juvenile Washington St;
Friday, Nov. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide Threat Meadow Creek Rd/No Report; Snowmobile Accident FS Rd 263/No Report; Trash in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 250/Removed by Deputy and ITD; Theft Denny Creek Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Market Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle Vs Animal Graves Creek Rd & Twin House Rd/Report Taken; Loose cow Mt Idaho Grade & Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen Dispute N Main St Riggins/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 197/Nonreportable; Medical Seven U Ranch Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 25; VIN Tinker Creek Ln; Accident w/Damages S Main St/Report Taken; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Loose dogs Front St/No Report; Arrest Main St Kooskia/Resulted in the arrest of a 42yo Stites man for an Idaho County Warrant and Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Disorderly Hawthorn Ln/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report;
GPD
Welfare Check W Main St; Loose dog Elk St; Runaway Juvenile West South 1st St;
Saturday, Nov. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose dogs Pine Ridge Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Bridge St/Resulted in the arrest of a 45yo White Bird man for two misdemeanor warrants out of Idaho County; Traffic Offense Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Traffic Offense Old White Bird Grade/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Whitewater Wilderness Dr/No Report; Injured deer in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 171/Transferred to Adams County; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 12/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check School House Rd/No Report; Deer issue Blue Bird/Transferred to Fish and Game; Trespassing Big Cedar Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Fire Hwy 12 MP 121/Transferred to FS LEO; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Slide Off FS Rd 500/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious Court St; Power Pole fire W Main St; Citizen Assist South East 5th St;
CPD
Medical Trestle Dr;
Sunday, Nov. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Vrieling Rd; Weapons Offense Hill Ln/Transferred to Fish and Game; Theft Barn Rd/No Report – Civil Issue; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 227/Resulted in the arrest of a 48yo Washington man for Unlawful Possession of a Game Animal, Using a Game Tag belonging to Another, Resist/Obstruct, and an Ada County Warrant, and a 19yo Washington male was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Game Animal, False Information and Using a Game Tag belonging to Another; Lost Property Carey Creek/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Overdue Hunter Selway Rd/Located & Ok; Suspicious male Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Weapons Offense Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 70/Unable to Locate; Dead Deer in a pullout Hwy 12 MP 86/Transferred to Fish and Game;
GPD
Medical S College St; Welfare Check East North 2nd St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.