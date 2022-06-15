Dispatch Log image

June 6 – June 12, 2022

Monday, June 6

Grangeville/Riggins

Rocks in roadway Hwy 7/Hwy 162/Transferred to ITD; Loose dogs Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Trespassing Purdy Rd/No Report; Lost property, located, Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Big Cedar Rd; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 12 MP 98/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 162 MP 20-21/Transferred to ITD; Citizen dispute Kings Bluff Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 112/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 80; Citizen dispute Depot St/No Report; Trespassing Lazy J Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Juvenile problem Larch Rd/No Report; Loose goats Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Clearwater Ave/Report Taken;

GPD

Welfare check N State St; Abandoned vehicle S Idaho & Madison; Parking problem Hill St; Harassment Washington Ave; Possible DUI Idaho St; Assault E N 2nd St; Custodial interference Dawn Dr;

CPD

Weapons offense East St; VIN Cottonwood area;

Tuesday, June 7

Grangeville/Riggins

Loose horse Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Citizen dispute Riggins area/No Report; Calf elk issue Race Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 243/Transferred to ISP; Fraud Grangeville area/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Theft Main St/No Report; Citizen dispute Caribel Rd/No Report; Injury motorcycle vs deer Hwy 12 MP 164/Transferred to ISP; Medical Dalton Acres Rd; Parking problem Ping & Fall St/No Report; Citizen dispute Depot St/No Report; Report of neglected cows Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Suicide threats Cochran Dr/No Report; Explosives Woodland Rd/Report Taken;

GPD

Medical W Cunningham St; Citizen assist South E St; Suspicious activity North B St; Trespassing W Main St; Funeral escort;

Wednesday, June 8

Grangeville/Riggins

Loose cows Hwy 13 MP 9; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228.5; Custodial Interference China Garden Rd/Report Taken; Property damage Meadow Creek Rd/Pending;

Kooskia/Elk City

Officer assist Glenwood Rd/No Report; Fraud Little Elk Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Welfare check Broadway/No Report;

GPD

Disorderly W Main St; Loose bull Truck Rt & N State; Juvenile problem N State St;

Thursday, June 9

Grangeville/Riggins

Loose cows Hwy 95 Old Whitebird Hill/No Report; Injury Accident Hwy 95 Mp 199/Report taken; Juvenile Problem Heath Dr/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95/Frontage Rd/ No Report; Suspicious Activity Hwy 13 Mp 3/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Esther St; Traffic offence resulted in the arrest of 55 yoa Kooskia Male for Possession of Methamphetamine /Possession of Paraphernalia Woodland Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 Mp 70/ No Report; Civil Standby Upper Maxwell Ln/No Report; Trespassing Highland Rd/ No Report; DUI Hwy 12/Kamiah area/No Report Taken; Animal Problem Depot St/No Report; Medical Valley Dr/No Report; Slide Off Glenwood area/No Report;

GPD

Assault Grangeville Rodeo Grounds/Report Taken; Recovered Property N Junction/Report Taken;

CPD

Medical Cottonwood Cenex; VIN inspection Prairie View/No Report;

Friday, June 10

Grangeville/Riggins

Animal Problem Whitetail & Fish Hatchery/ No Report; Medical Deer Creek Rd; Cow Problem Hwy 95 Mp 214/ No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 190/ Transferred to other Agency; Suspicious FS Rd 221/ No Report; Accident with Injury Hwy 95 Mp 200.6/ Cite and Release of 68 YOA Orofino male For DUI; Communication S Main St/No Report; Assault Rapid River Subdivision Resulted in the arrest of 37 YOA Lapwai Male for Agg Assault;

Kooskia/Elk City

Traffic Offense Main St Stites/ Resulted in the arrest of a 40 YOA Riggins male or Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia; Mental Problems Valley Dr/No Report; House check Hemlock Rd/ No Report; Medical Hwy 12 Mp 174/ No report; Accident with Damage Cornish Rd/ Resulted in the cite and release of 78 YOA Kamiah Male for DUI;

GPD

Medical N D St; Theft W Main/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle N College& W North St/No Report; Assault W Main St/No Report; Welfare check Main St/No Report

Saturday, June 11

Grangeville/Riggins

Suspicious Hwy 95& Cemetery Rd/ No Report; Traffic hazard Johnston Cutoff/ No report; Traffic Hazzard Luke’s Gulch Rd/ No Report Taken; Arrest Purdy Rd/ Resulted in the arrest of 43 YOA Grangeville Female; Traffic Hazard Mt Idaho Grade Rd/ No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Day Rd/No Report Taken; Slide Off Big Salmon Rd Mp 9/ No Report Taken; Disorderly Rapid River Subdivision/No Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Fire Hwy 12 Mp 21-22/ No Report; Medical Larch Rd/ No Report; Traffic Hazard Clear Creek & Gravel Pit/No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 Mp 14/No Report Taken;

Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 Mp 18-19/ No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Selway Rd Mp 1.5/No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 Mp 134/No Report Taken; Utility Problem Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Spruce Rd/No Report Taken; Animal Problem Sweeny Hill/ Citizens Dispute Tom Ta Ha/Report taken Needs Follow Up; Traffic Hazard Lightning Creek Rd/Transferred to Different agency; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 Mp 14-15/No Report Taken; Welfare check Stites Park/No Report Taken;

GPD

Threatening W South St/No Report Taken; DUI E Main/ Resulted in the arrest of 32 YOA CA male for DUI; Communications W Side Ln/ No Report Taken; Theft N Meadow St/Report Taken Needs Follow up; Threatening W South St/No Report Taken; Alarm W Main St/No Report Taken; Disorderly Elm St/No Report Taken;

CPD

Welfare check North St/ No Report Taken;

Sunday, June 12

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Summervilles/No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Mt Idaho Grade Rd/ No Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 245/No Report Taken; Citizen Assist S Main St/No Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Agency assist 1st-3rd Kamiah/ No Report Taken; Agency Assist Kamiah/ No Report Taken; Found Property Ping St/ No Report Taken; Suspicious Hwy 162/ Unfounded; Juvenile Problem Esther Spur Rd/ No Report Taken; Citizens Assist Selway Rd/Np Report Taken; Agency Assist Appaloosa Dr/ No Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Lowell Area/ No Report Taken;

GPD

Animal Problem W Main St/No Report Taken; Disorderly South St/No Report Taken; Medical E North 2nd st/No Report Taken;

CPD

Animal Problem Bash St/ Transferred To CPD.

