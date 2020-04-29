Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Log
April 20-26
Monday, April 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 7 & Reservation Line Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Death Rainbow Rd; Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Theft of wallet Main St/Report Taken; Gas can on fire Vollmer St Fenn;
Kooskia/Elk City
Property damage Hwy 14 MP 5/No Report; Citizen assist Kamiah area/No Report; Terspassing Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Welfare check Tom Beal Rd/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Extra patrol East St Stites; Disorderly Elk City Wagon Rd/No Report; Dog at large Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly Nez Perce St; Medical N Myrtle St; Civil standby W North St; Report of young kids riding dirt bikes Scott St; Report of greenhouse being cut South D St; Report of loud music S Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, April 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempted burglary S Main St; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214; Dead deer needing removed Fuzi Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Horse in roadway Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Agents Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Kooskia male W Main St; Juvenile problem East Rd & Fenn Rd/Pending; Neglected horse Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Report of people shooting from vehicle Slate Creek Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Sally Ann Rd/Unable to Locate; Possible gunshots Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Report of neglected dogs resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Kamiah female for Felony Nez Perce County Warrant Adams Grade; Theft of gun Eller Ln/Pending; Extra patrol Old Elk City Wagon Rd; Citizen dispute Sweeney Rd/No Report; Complaint of people riding four wheelers on the beach Beach Dr/No Report;
GPD
Loose dogs E St; Citizen dispute South E St; Reckless driving N Myrtle; Report of unattended children W Main St;
CPD
Dogs at large chasing livestock East St;
Wednesday, April 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured deer causing traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 236/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises Main St/No Report; Theft of vehicle, resulted in the recovery of a different stolen vehicle Clearcreek Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Newsome St Harpster; Loose dog Hemlock Rd/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist East Main St; Death Front St/Report Taken; Extra patrol Kidder Ridge Rd; Theft of mail South E St; Suspicious activity E Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer TriState;
Thursday, April 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Grangeville female for Fail to Carry South C St; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 215; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Grangeville female for DWP North B & 3rd; Threatening Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dogs Elk St Harpster/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14/Transferred to ITD; Burglary Red Fir/Report Taken; House check Clear Creek Rd; Citizen dispute over sale of vehicle Larch Dr/No Report – Civil; Report of an open outside freezer Broadway & Mill St/No Report; Loose horses Clearwater Main St/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Thenon St; Attempted burglary Battle Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Drug activity South 3rd St;
CPD
Suspicious vehicle East St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, April 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Short Rd; Report of loud music, resulting the cite and release of a 46 yoa Riggins male for Disturbing the Peace S Main St; Vicious animal Ironwood Dr/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 50 yoa Bremerton, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 233.5/Report Taken; Domestic dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Cottonwood female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Unlawful Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage/Operating a Vehicle Without a Valid License Ironwood Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of license plates Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Adams Grade/No Report; Threatening Broadway Ave/No Report; Residential alarm Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken; Domestic dispute East Pine Rd/No Report; Threatening Harris Ridge/No Report; Found property Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Welfare check Kooskia area/Report Taken;
GPD
Vicious dogs N College; Report of dogs pooping in the park and owners not picking it up N Myrtle St; Harassment Nezperce St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, April 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Main; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Possible gunshots Hwy 95 MP 184/Unable to Locate; Fatal Accident Hwy bike vs vehicle 95 MP 183/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 196; Commercial burglary alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Theft of property Squaw Creek/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Business alarm E North 2nd St; Mental problems W North 6th St;
CPD
Welfare check Foster St;
Sunday, April 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle S Main St; Domestic dispute Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Carlisle Court/No Report; Suspicious activity Lee Rd/No Report; Medical North St Stites; Trespassing Kim Place/Pending; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69.4/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Possible fire Hwy 95 MP 240;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes.
