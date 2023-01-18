Jan. 9 – 15, 2023
Monday, Jan. 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Canyon View Rd/Report Taken; Two vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 255/Report Taken; Pornography Frei Ln/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 266.5; Death Birkland Rd/ Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 250; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Lewiston for DWP W Main St; Medical Radar Rd; Disabled vehicle resulted in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Garden City female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 7 MP 4; Medical S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible house fire, controlled burn, Hwy 162; Citizen dispute Ping St/No Report; Medical Nez Perce Dr; Agency assist Kamiah area; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Medical Elk St; Citizen assist Celestial Way/No Report; One vehicle injury rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 122.8/Transferred to ISP; Rocks in road Toll Rd/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in road Hwy 12 MP 22.5/No Report;
GPD
Fraud W Main St; Fraud Hwy 13 MP 1; Medical S Hall & W South St;
CPD
Traffic hazard Main St; Runaway juvenile East St; Suicide threat Foster Ave;
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Denver Rd; Medical transfer St Joes; Semi truck reported on Cash Ln/Cited – No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer put down Ought Seven Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen assist Nez Perce Dr/No Report; Welfare check Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Reckless driving Lincoln Ave; Medical transfer Kootenai; Communications N Cunningham St; Disorderly call resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for an Ada County Warrant E Main St;
CPD
Fender bender Main St; Commercial alarm Main St;
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury rollover accident Greencreek & Stubber Rd/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 7/Report Taken; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 47 yoa Grangeville male for DWP N College St; Arrest of a 47 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt Court N College St; Loose cows Frei Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 3/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Quail Ln; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 13/Report Taken; Threatening Pine Ave/Report Taken; Slide off Rock Rd/Unable to locate; Suspicious Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Citizen assist Linder Ln/No Report;
GPD
Loose horses Lincoln Ave & South F St; Littering Hill St;
Thursday, Jan. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 13 MP 6/Report Taken; Threatening W Main St/No Report; Domestic dispute Canyon View Rd/Report Taken; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Parking problem Truck Rt; Medical Nine Pipe Ln; Loose horse Greencreek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Crane Hill Rd; Citizen Dispute Dike St/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to ICRD; Barking dogs Coda Ln/No Report; Suspicious female Reservation Line Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity W North 2nd St; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Loose dog Hwy 13 & Truck Route;
Friday, Jan. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Arrest Canyon View Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 72yo White Bird man for an Idaho County Warrant; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260/owner advised; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 260/Unable to Locate; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Vin Inspection Fenn Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slick roads Hwy 162 MP 14-20/Transferred to ITD; Hit and run accident Hwy 13 MP 15-17/Report Taken; Disorderly Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Loose dog Esther St/Pending; Barking dogs Coda Ln/No Report;
GPD
Alarm South E St;
Saturday, Jan. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Wanted Person W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 70yo Clarkston man on a Payette County Warrant and a Nez Perce County Warrant; Injured elk Hwy 95 MP 202/Transferred to Fish and Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle crash Beaverslide Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 22yo Oregon woman for DUI; Agency Assist Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Suspicious male Bridge St/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Main St/No Report; Missing Person Hwy 12/Located & Ok; Welfare Check S Front St/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Alarm Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly E Main St; Vandalism N Mill St; Loose Dog Hwy 13 & Truck Route;
Sunday, Jan. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Rockslide blocking one lane Hwy 14 MP 6.5/Transferred to ITD; Medical Ryder Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/injuries Selway Rd MP 6/Report Taken; Rock in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 17/Transferred to ITD; Loose dog Esther St/Dog at large warning issued to owner; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Lewis Co; Trespassing Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Bryan Dr/No Report.
