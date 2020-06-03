Monday, May 25-31
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Reckless motorcycle Hwy 95 MP 174/No Report; Report of abandoned dog Shorts Bar/Transferred to BLM; Medical Race Creek Rd; Harassment via social media Country Court/Report Taken; Overdue travelers Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of camper dumping sewage on main road Lightning Creek Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Overdue travelers, located & OK Elk City area/No Report; Overdue travelers, located & OK Kooskia area/No Report; Report of Protection Order violation Hwy 13 MP 11.5/No Report; Report of juvenile driving ATV Ping St/No Report;
CPD
Medical Church St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, May 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Medical Orchard Ln; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 46 yoa Riggins male for DWP S Main St; VIN S Main St; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Agency assist Valerio Lane Lucile/No Report; Medical Keuterville Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of Protection Order Violation East St Stites/Report Taken; Parking problem Flying Elk Dr/No Report – Civil; VIN Rose Haven Ln; Overdue travelers, located & OK Hwy 12 MP 151/No Report; Domestic dispute Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Civil standby Harris Ridge Rd; Medical American River Rd; Report of dog pooping in neighbor’s yard View Rd/Report Taken; VIN Valley Dr;
GPD
Possible haz mat Pine St; Medical N State St;
CPD
Loose cows North St;
Wednesday, May 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical MacArthur St; Report of reckless driving, resulted in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Boise male for Speeding/Warning for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 238; Residential burglary alarm White Water Wilderness Dr/No Report; Vicious dog S Main St/No Report; Citizen dispute over dogs Rapid River Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Loose cow South E St/No Report; Mental problems Old Hwy 95/No Report; Report of person with a gun in roadway, resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Greencreek male for Resisting/Obstructing/Carrying Concealed Weapon while under the Influence/Pedestrian Under the Influence Hwy 7 & Greencreek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Wild Rose Ln; Report of female blocking roadway PFI Extension Rd/Report Taken; Fender bender Main St/No Report; Possible trespassing Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Report of No Contact Order violation E North St; Domestic dispute W North & North College; Found property Main St;
Thursday, May 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible vehicle fire Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Burglary Bucks Blvd/Unfounded; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 258/Report Taken; Threatening Grangeville Truck Rt/No Report; Report of reckless semi truck resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 260; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Dumpster fire Hwy 13 & Poor Farm Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Crane Hill Rd/Unable to Locate; Death American River Rd; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Identity theft Pratt Rd/No Report; Agency assist on welfare check Elk City area/Pending; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Kooskia male for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Big Cedar & Red Fir Rd; Welfare check No Horse Ln/No Report; Domestic dispute resulted in the cite and release of 56 yoa male for Disturbing the Peace Hwy 12 MP 68; Loose dogs resulting in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Kamiah female for Dog at Large View Rd/No Report; Report of wood being lost out of the back of a pickup Harris Ridge area/No Report; Suspicious activity Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Toll Rd;
GPD
Report of suspicious smells, resulting in the result of cite and release for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Methamphetamine Cunningham St;
Friday, May 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Fish Hatchery Rd; One vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Violation of Protection Order Hoots Ln/No Report; Report of a loud party Rapid River Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Thenon St/No Report; Medical Hwy 162; Funeral escort Hwy 12 MP 69; Report of windows being shot out of a vehicle Hill St Alley/No Report; VIN Beaver Knob Dr; Reckless driving Front St/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Broadway Ave; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Report of vehicle “spinning cookies” Main St/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 71 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Fall & Ping St;
GPD
Parking problem W Main St; Loose dog E S 6th St; Found bike Main & Meadow St; Found debit card, returned to owner E North 3rd St; Medical N College St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Vicious dog N Myrtle St; Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dogs E North 2nd & N Blvd;
Saturday, May 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Violation of Protection Order Hoots Ln/No Report; Theft N Main St/No Report; Custodial interference Fairview Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/Transferred to ITD; Possible drug activity Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Harassment Tolo Lake Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen assist Greencreek Rd/No Report; Citizen assist w/ subject trapped across the river Big Salmon Rd MP 26/No Report; Disorderly S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible domestic Hwy 12 MP 174/Unable to Locate; Suicide threat Hwy 12 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Harassment River’s Edge Rd/No Report; Welfare check, resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Stites male for Felony Domestic Battery Esther St; Power outage Ora Grande/Transferred to Avista;
GPD
Found drug paraphernalia South C & Lake St; VIN Scott St; Possible drug activity C St & Washington; Disorderly N Hall St;
Sunday, May 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Tree fallen over power line Hwy 95 MP 185 S/Transferred to Idaho Power; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 206/Transferred to ITD; Missing person, located & OK Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 257/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious vehicle S Main St/Unable to Locate; Report of small juvenile riding bike to town Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tree blocking WB lane Hwy 12 MP 163/Transferred to ITD; Possible fraud Caribel Rd/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check, subject OK, Main St; Reckless driving N Idaho St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Suspicious activity East N St.
