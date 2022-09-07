Aug. 29 – Sept. 4, 2022
Monday, Aug. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious Hazard Creek Rd/Pending; Fraud Country Ct/Report Taken; Controlled Burn Dewey Saddle Rd; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 267/Resulted in the arrest of a 55yo Meridian man for False Information to Law Enforcement, Driving without Privileges, and Open Container, cite issued for Violating Restricted License; Burglary Sherwin Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Flying B Ln/Located & Ok; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 8/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Greencreek Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Long Haul Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgeway Dr; Prowler Thenon St/Unable to Locate; Theft of fuel Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Elk St; Death Ridgeway Drive; Fraud Main St/No Report; Disabled Semi Truck Hwy 162 MP 16/Unable to Locate; Barking dogs Thenon St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Sears Creek/No Report – Civil Matter; One vehicle noninjury accident Lambs Grade/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical South B St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Parking problem South E St;
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest Hwy 95 MP 261/Resulted in ISP arrest of a 35yo Washington man for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Medical S Main St; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 234/Citation issued to a 28yo Washington man for Reckless Driving and No Proof of Insurance; Missing Person Riggins Area/Located & Ok; Suspicious bag Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232.5/Vehicle moved; Vehicle Theft Hammer Creek/No Report – Vehicle Located; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 270/Driver contacted – Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Dog at Large Main St/Warning issued; Deliver Message Tinker Creek/No Report; Mental Problems Green Creek Ln/No Report; Suspicious RV Elk City Dumpsters/No Report; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Death West St/Report Taken;
GPD
Lost dog W N 2nd St; Citizen Dispute W N 6th St; Disabled Vehicle Meadow and Main St; Citizen Assist Middle St; Welfare Check E S 7th St; Vehicle Theft E N 7th St/Resulted in the arrest of 26yo Grangeville woman for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Possession of Paraphernalia;
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing Person Idaho County Area/Unable to Locate; Medical Buck Blvd; Citizen Dispute River St/No Report – Civil Issue; Suspicious male White Tail Drive/No Report; Vandalism Radar Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Lindsley Rd/Resulted in citations issued to a 60yo Middleton man for Driving without Privileges, Speeding, Fail to Renew Registration and Fail to Register Vehicle; Animal Problem Greencreek Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/Vehicle Moved – No Report; One vehicle accident Twin House Rd & Fenn Rd/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non injury accident Bouffard Flats Rd/Report Taken; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 237.5/Unable to Locate; One vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 5.5/Resulted in citation issued to a 27yo Grangeville man for DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident, and No Proof of Insurance;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Activity School Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Kooskia Area/No Report; Loose dogs West St Alley/Unable to Locate; Found Property Hemlock Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 22; Child Abuse Wall Creek Rd/Report Taken; Death Hwy 14 MP 43.5/Report Taken; Missing Person Orofino/Weippe Area/Transferred to Clearwater County – Located & Ok; Domestic Dispute Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Barking dogs Thenon St/Unfounded;
GPD
Child Abuse Cunningham St; Suspicious vehicle Main St; Citizen Dispute W Main St;
Thursday, Sept. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose Cows Fish Hatchery Rd/Owners got the cows back in – No Report; Threatening Black Hawk Recreation Area/No Report; Controlled Burn Lukes Gulch; Semi with brakes on fire Hwy 95 MP 223; Medical S Main St; Suspicious vehicle S Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 62yo Coeur d’Alene man for Resisting and Obstructing, Transport Open Container, and cited for DUI and Littering; Medical Blacktail Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious female Spruce St/No Report; One vehicle accident Big Cedar Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose Cows Hwy 162 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 162 MP 19.5/No Report; One vehicle accident Lambs Grade/Transferred to ISP; Barking dogs Thenon St/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 14 MP 20/Pending; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report;
GPD
Attempted Prisoner Escape W Main St & N B St/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Grangeville woman for Escape; Medical Lincoln St; Threatening S E St;
Friday, Sept. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ITD; Medical River St; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Denver Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 69yo Ohio man for Reckless Driving; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 256/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 250/Unfounded; Alcohol Offense Main St White Bird/Unfounded; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 237/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report; Found Property Three Devils Picnic Area/Property returned to owner – No Report; Medical Main St Kooskia; Vicious dog B Ave/Report Taken; Medical Main St Stites; Threatening Valley Dr/No Report; Suspicious noise Front St/No Report; Parking Problem Ridgewood & Thenon St/Vehicle moved – No Report; Domestic Dispute Nelson Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Welfare Check N 2nd St; Parking Problem N Idaho & W N St; Alarm N D St;
Saturday, Sept. 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Reservation Line Rd; Weapons Offense Fish Creek Campground/Unfounded; Missing Person Hwy 95 MP 216/Found Body Hwy 95 218/Report Taken; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 8; Fire Pittsburg Landing Area on Oregon side/Transferred to FS and Wallowa County; DUI Hwy 95 MP 229/Resulted in the arrest of a 51yo Lewiston man for DUI and Transport Open Container;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile Problem Fir Rd/No Report; Accident w/injuries Beaverslide Rd MP 3/Report Taken; One vehicle non injury accident Beaverslide Rd MP 1/Resulted in citation issued to a 29yo Florida man for DUI; Medical Red River Rd; Burglary Upper American River Rd/Report Taken; One vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 155/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Orogrande Area/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 10/No Report; Dog Bite Glenwood Rd/No Report – Reporting party just wanted it documented; Medical Selway Rd MP 5;
GPD
Property Damage E S 5th St;
CPD
Medical Transfer St Marys to Lewiston;
Sunday, Sept. 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost Property Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Emergency Beacon Seven Devils Area/Accidental activation – No Report; Non injury accident Hwy 13 MP 4.5/Report Taken; Agency Assist Getta Creek/No Report; Medical Nut Basin Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 170 NB/Unable to Locate; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 189.8/Report Taken; DUI Hwy 95 MP 237/Resulted in the arrest of a 27yo Juliaetta woman for DUI and Possession of Paraphernalia;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Disabled Vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Suspicious males Main St Stites/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 75.5/Deer removed from roadway by Fish and Game; Suspicious Vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Citizen Dispute Hill St/No Report; Disabled Vehicle FS Rd 651 MP 9/No Report; Arrest 9th St/Resulted in the arrest of a 23yo Kamiah man for 2 Idaho County Warrants, 1 Washington County Warrant, and 1 Nez Perce County Warrant;
GPD
Mental Problems S College St; Medical S Florence St; Wanted Person Main St;
CPD
Medical Transfer St Marys to Lewiston.
