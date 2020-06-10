IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
06/1/2020 TO 06/7/2020
Monday, June 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer stuck in fence Old Pollock Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken; VIN N Main St; Welfare check, subject OK Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist for backup Idaho St Kamiah; Agency assist Kamiah area; Threatening Mill St/No Report; Domestic dispute Mill St/Report Taken; Report of bull being in neighbors yard Mule Deer Rd/Report Taken; VIN Chandelier; VIN Dyche Rd; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Kooskia male for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Front St; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Medical Elk Creek Rd;
GPD
Medical South E 1st St; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 47 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Domestic Battery E North St; Loose dog Greenacres Ln; Disorderly, resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa Grangeville male for Disturbing the Peace West Side Ln; Vagrancy N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical East St; Citizen assist North St; Citizen dispute over dogs East St;
Tuesday, June 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Georgianna Dr/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 162 MP 19/Report Taken; Vicious dog Day Rd/No Report; Report of neglected donkeys Old White Bird Grade Rd/No Report; Littering Rapid River Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 198/Transferred to BLM;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Chief Looking Glass Ln/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 12; Abandoned vehicle Green Point Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Medical Stites Grade; Possible burglary Flying Elk Dr/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute, resulted in the arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Attempted Strangulation South E St; Theft of car keys W South 1st St; Death W N 5th St; Citizen dispute North D St; Disorderly conduct Crook St;
CPD
Missing juvenile, located & OK Cottonwood; Loose dogs East St; VIN East St;
Wednesday, June 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of automobile, located, Bridge St White Bird/No Report; Vehicle spinning “cookies” Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Black Tail View/Unable to Locate; Report of vehicle not stopping for flaggers doing construction Hwy 95 MP 191/No Report; Medical alarm S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 235/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Jessica Ln/No Report; Threatening East Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Intoxication Main St/No Report; Accidental self inflicted gunshot wound Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 14 MP 13/Unable to Locate; Theft of gun Main St Stites/Report Taken; Suspicious activity S Main St/Unable to Locate; Fatal ATV accident FS RD 100/Report Taken; Weapon offense Pine Hollow Ln/Unable to Locate; Barking dogs Dike St/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Elk Summit Rd/No Report;
GPD
Curfew violation South C St; Disabled vehicle North B St; Suspicious activity Crooks St; Report of someone trapping cats E North 6th St; Civil standby South E St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Thursday, June 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Check fraud Seattle area/Report Taken; Medical Rapid River Rd; Complaint of parrot riding on steering wheel Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; Dumpster smoking Hwy 14 MP 3; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist S Main St/No Report; Possible fire FS RD 221 MP 14/Transferred to Forest Service;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of license plate Depot St/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Lewis County; Threatening N Depot St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious subject W Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Theft Main St; Suspicious activity South E St; Report of animal abuse Madison St; Harassment E Main St; Welfare check E South 5th St;
Friday, June 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Neighbor dispute over water Cow Creek Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Bridge St White Bird/Report Taken; Forgery on title W Main St/No Report; Medical Bucks Blvd; Threatening Bridge St White Bird/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 213/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Fish Hatchery Rd & Twin Pines Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Valley Dr; Recovered stolen four wheeler Fir Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Las Vegas, NV male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St Stites; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Front & 2nd St; Medical Skyline Dr; Death S Front Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 70 yoa Kooskia male Fall & King St;
GPD
Harassment Main St; Parking problem N Junction; Business alarm West Main St; Report of cable line down South A St; Suspicious activity South A St; Disorderly South C St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Suspicious activity Main St; Tenant/landlord issue Washington St;
Saturday, June 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire, controlled burn, Eckert Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 44 yoa Loveland, CO male for a Felony Colorado Warrant; Overdue persons, located & OK Skookumchuck Creek Rd/No Report; Disorderly Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Idaho St Kamiah; Fatal accident Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to ISP; Found mini horse, owner located Hwy 12 MP 69; Fraud Hill St/No Report; Report of stud horse loose Tinker Ln/Report Taken; Report of flea market causing too much noise Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; One vehicle injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 57 yoa male for DUI Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd; Juvenile party Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Threatening Main St; Sewer backing up Lincoln Ave; Extra patrol South A St; Mental problems Trestle Dr;
Sunday, June 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Custodial interference White Bird area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Medical Esther St; VIN Elk St; Agency assist Roby Rd/No Report; Welfare check, subject OK, Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Report of child taken by non-custodial parents East St Stites/Report Taken; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Runaway juvenile, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Overdue persons, located & OK, Forest Service Trail 211;
GPD
Found ID Card E Main St; Found drug paraphernalia South E St; Medical Lincoln St;
CPD
Civil standby Washington Ave;
