Oct. 31 – Nov. 6, 2022
Monday, Oct. 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of deer needing put down Hwy 95 MP 250; Reckless driving Frontage Rd/No Report; Medical Joseph Plains area; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Property damage Cash Ln/Report Taken; Brush fire Hwy 95 MP 174; Fire report, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 243; Emergency beacon Salmon River & Stub Creek; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of 46 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 255;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Larradon Dr; Medical Hwy 64 & Hwy 162 Junction; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 68/Pending; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Stites female for DWP Ping St; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Main & Broadway St;
GPD
Fender bender W Main St; Suspicious activity S Idaho Ave; Loose dog Lake St; Loose dog Maple St; Loose horses S Hall St;
CPD
Fire alarm Lewiston St;
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Gold Rush Ln/Report Taken; Two vehicle noninjury accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Citizen Dispute Squaw Creek Rd/No Report – Civil Issue; Rental Problem Sherwin St/No Report – Civil Issue; Power line across the roadway Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to Idaho Power; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 222/Resulted in citation issued to 22yo Payette man for Reckless Driving;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vin Inspection Caribel Rd; Medical Woodland Rd; Agency Assist Cassie St Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Agency Assist W Main St; Loose dog E Main St;
CPD
Vandalism 1st South St;
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Vagrancy Old White Bird Grade/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Tobacco Problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Vagrancy Slate Creek Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 45yo New Meadows woman and a 51yo New Meadows man both for Possession of Meth, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Citation issued to a 24yo New Meadows man for Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance; Snow covered slick roads Hwy 95 MP 227/Transferred to ITD; Theft Doumecq Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental Problems Valley Dr/No Report; Agency Assist Cassie St Kamiah/No Report; Medical Larradon Dr; Medical S Main St Kooskia; Agency Assist Idaho St Kamiah/No Report; Theft Church Canyon Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 & Broadway Ave; Welfare Check Cochran Dr/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Medical Weekmark Way;
GPD
Agency Assist N Florence; Traffic Offense North Meadow St & East South St; Disorderly E Main St;
Thursday, Nov. 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide Off Mt Idaho Grade/Report Taken; Burglary Main St Riggins/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Joseph Rd MP 9/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 214/Unfounded; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide Off Adams Grade/No Report; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Theft Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken; Welfare Check Reflection Dr/No Report; Citizen Dispute Liberty Ln/Report Taken; Welfare Check Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Weapons Offense Main St Kooskia/Unfounded; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report;
GPD
Citizen Dispute East North 2nd St; Welfare Check East North 5th St; Loose dog N State St; Medical Transfer Grangeville Airport to Syringa;
CPD
Medical Transfer Grangeville Airport to St Mary’s;
Friday, Nov. 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Three vehicle accident w/injures Hwy 95 MP 244/Transferred to ISP; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 265/Transferred to Lewis County; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 235.5/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 235.5/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Abandoned Vehicle partially blocking roadway Hwy 95 MP 232/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 234.5/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 228/Resulted in the arrest of a 64yo Colorado man for DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Disabled semi truck partially blocking the roadway Hwy 95 MP 265/Resulted in citation issued to 24yo New York man for Failure to Display Registration and Failure to have Emergency Triangles Displayed; Disabled vehicle Service Flats Rd/Unfounded; Disorderly S Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Low hanging phone lines Woodland Rd & Cougar Rd/Transferred to Century Link; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Citizen Dispute Liberty Ln/No Report; One vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 157.5/Transferred to ISP; Power line across the roadway Hwy 14 MP 39/Transferred to Avista; Chimney Fire Ridgeway Dr; Power outage Orogrande/Advised Avista; Drugs Hwy 13 MP 24/Resulted in citation issued to a 45yo Kamiah woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia;
GPD
Parking Problem S Idaho Ave; Fire alarm West South 1st St; Medical South E St; Welfare Check N Myrtle St; Medical East South 6th St; Alarm North D St;
CPD
Power line down Main St & Goldstone St;
Saturday, Nov. 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Powerline across the roadway Keuterville Rd & Madison Ave/Transferred to Avista; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 223/Resulted in citation issued to 82yo male for Driving with an Expired License; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 261/Unable to Locate; Mental Problems Riggins Area/Unfounded; Medical Hwy 95 MP 193;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drugs Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection/Resulted in the arrest of a 34yo Montana woman for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Tree in the roadway Hwy 162 MP 18/Transferred to ITD; Rock Slide Woodland Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Tree in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 15/Transferred to ITD; Tree in the roadway Woodland Rd & Glenwood Rd/Removed by deputy; Tree in the roadway Glenwood Rd & Tom Taha Rd/Removed by citizen prior to ICRD arrival; Weapons Offense Front St/Unfounded; Vehicle vs Stop Sign 1st Ave & Main St/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Suspicious items Hwy 12 MP 71.5/No Report; Theft Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 162 MP 12.75;
GPD
Utility Problem North B St; Fire Alarm West South 1st St; Citizen Assist East North 2nd St; Loose dog W Main St; Threatening W Main St;
CPD
Vandalism Idaho St; Domestic Dispute North St; Welfare Check King St;
Sunday, Nov. 6
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury accident Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Illegal shooting Hwy 95 MP 227/Transferred to Fish & Game; Loose dogs Norma Ave/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 194.5/Unable to Locate; Death Bridge St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 163/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 95 MP 227.7; Fraud Slate Creek Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 45yo New Meadows woman for Criminal Possession of a Financial Transaction Card;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162 MP 13; Traffic Offense Pine Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Loose horses Spur Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N State St; Domestic Dispute East North 5th St; Medical Cunningham St; Medical North Myrtle St.
