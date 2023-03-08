Feb. 27 – March 5, 2023
Monday, Feb. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Report Taken; Loose horses Old White Bird Hill & White Tail Dr; Theft of vehicle Main St Riggins/No Report – Civil; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Weippe male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 195; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Theft of mail Whitetail Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 7 & Hwy 95; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 63 yoa Lucile female for DUI Main St; Medical Whitewater Dr; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Stites female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia W Main St; Report of pedestrians in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 2/No Report; Report of icy roads Hwy 95 MP 223-224/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical N Front St; Loose dog Mule Deer Dr/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Front St; Loose dog Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 3rd St; Reckless driving W South St; CPOR service South E St; Medical N Junction St;
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 7/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hammer Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Hwy 7; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report; Agency assist Nez Perce St; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 260; Death Bemis Gulch Rd Warren/Report Taken; Loose cows East Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Grangeville Truck Rt; Reckless diving Hwy 95 MP 214/Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist N Main St/Unfounded; Suspicious activity 4th Ave & Front St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Valley Dr; Medical Hwy 12 MP 142;
GPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Utility problem S Meadow St; Theft W North St;
Wednesday, March 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 260; Trespassing Heckman Ln/No Report; Identity theft Lake Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Kooskia male for Domestic Battery/Attempted Strangulation/Malicious Injury to Property Toll Rd; Medical Toll Rd; Medical N Main St; Rockslide Woodland Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Citizen assist S Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical N Main St; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Harpster male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 24; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Clarkston male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 25; Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the cite and release of an 83 yoa Clearwater male for DUI Sally Ann Rd; One vehicle noninjury accident Sally Ann Rd/Transferred to ISP; Missing person, located, Lukes Gulch & Prairie Rd/No Report;
GPD
Threatening S Idaho Ave; Suspicious activity in the sky E South 3rd S;
Thursday, March 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Heath Dr Riggins; One vehicle noninjury accident related in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Riggins male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 254; Medical Old White Bird Hill Rd; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 233.5/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 273/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 3/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems Main St Kooskia/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Moscow male for an Idaho County Warrant; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Medical South C St; Loose dog W Main St; Deliver message E North 2nd St; House fire S Meadow St;
CPD
Pornography 1st South St; Mental problems resulted in the arrest of a 25 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Methamphetamines Main St;
Friday, March 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical Time Zone Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 24 yoa Cascade male for DUI/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 197;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Trespassing Toll Rd/No Report; Welfare check Clearcreek Rd/No Report; House fire Hwy 12 MP 69; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Clearwater male for DUI/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 MP 13.5; Reckless driving Hwy 12 & Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Tamarack Rd/No Report – Civil; VIN Woodland Rd; Agency assist Lawyer Creek Rd; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 151/No Report;
GPD
Medical Dawn Dr;
Saturday, March 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Downed power line Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Propane like smell Fish Trap Rd; Medical Stubbers Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 67 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing/Eluding/Failure to Exhibit Identification Eimers Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Elder abuse Hwy 12 MP 68; Welfare check Franklin Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Suicide death Crooked River Rd/Report Taken; Rock in roadway Hwy 12 MP 78/Transferred to ITD; Weapon offense Hwy 14 MP 4.75/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Scott St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male for DUI S Hall & South St;
CPD
VIN Smith St;
Sunday, March 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose mules Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Red Barn Ln; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260; Medical N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Liberty Ln/No Report; Loose goats/dog Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 15/Report Taken; Vagrancy Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Barking dog Clearwater St/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender Court St & South D St.
