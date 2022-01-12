Jan. 3 – Jan. 9, 2022
Monday, January 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Disabled vehicle Woods Ln/Unable to Locate; Roads drifted Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Happy Hollow/Unable to Locate; Slide off Tolo Lake & Cattle Dr; Road closure Hwy 95 MP 240-255; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 1; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 & Old Hwy 7; Slide off Hwy 95 & Fish Hatchery; Slide off Tolo Lake Rd & Hwy 95; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 239; Road closure Hwy 162 MP 8-14; Slide off x5 Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Slide off Lukes Gulch Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 239; Slide off x4 Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Red Barn Rd; Non-injury two vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Prairie Rd; Agency assist with traffic control Hwy 13 MP 3-4; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Medical Radar Rd; Slide off x2 Hwy 95 MP 226-227; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231; Slide off x2 Cottonwood Butte Rd; Medical River Rd White Bird; Slide off Halford & Hwy 7;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 162 & Red Rock/Unable to Locate; Emergency beacon Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Explosives View Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 22.5/No Report; Harassment Clearwater Ave/Pending; Report of elk being shot Kooskia area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen dispute East St/No Report; Medical Ellis Ln;
GPD
Commercial alarm South East St; Water pipes burst Crooks St; Medical S Florence; Commercial alarm E Main St;
CPD
Chimney fire East Rd; Medical transfer St Joes; Suicide threats Main St; Commercial alarm Main St; Medical transfer St. Joes;
Tuesday, January 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 245; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 246-247; Medical Ridge View Dr; Threatening Idaho County area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237; Medical S Main St Riggins; Trespassing Radar Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 95/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 246; Contempt of court Bridged St White Bird/Pending; Medical transfer Riggins; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 258; Agency assist S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Appaloosa Dr; Parking problem Toll Rd/No Report; Residential alarm Caribel Rd/No Report; Assault Fountain Ct; Vehicle vs rock Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12; Trespassing Lee Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Liberty Ln/Pending; Fire Lamb Grade; Report of stolen tractor Kooskia area/No Report – Civil; Domestic dispute West St/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender E South 6th St; Medical North Florence; Loose dog E North 3rd & N Florence; Citizen dispute W Cunningham; Citizen assist W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St. Joes;
Wednesday, January 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 51 yoa Grangeville male for DWP North D St; Road closure Hwy 13 MP 1-2.5; One vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 257/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 257; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St; Medical S Main St; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Attempt to Locate Country Court/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 178;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 70; Fire Sally Ann; Power line arcing Hwy 12 MP 68; Death Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Winona Grade Rd; Slide off Hwy 12 & Harris Ridge Rd; Suspicious activity Main St/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Lightning Creek Rd; Burglary alarm Stites Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 142; Welfare check State St/No Report; Parking problem Ridgewood Dr; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 20/Unable to Locate; Suspicious Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Runaway Juvenile Grangeville area/No Report; Report of dogs in roadway Hwy 13 MP 22/No Report; Suicide threat Rockview Dr/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle F St; Slide off Pine St; Medical E North St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Parking problem Lewiston St; Harassment Foster Ave;
Thursday, January 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237; Power outage Lucile; Slide off Hwy 7; Slide off Keuterville Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Greencreek Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 251; Fraud, Farren’s Creek Lane/Report Taken; Medical, South Ranny Rd; Medical, South Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Hwy 12 closure for avalanche risk MP 74-174; Medical Mule Deer Dr; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 72-73; Tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 93/Transferred to ITD; Medical Baker St Kamiah; Tree across roadway Hwy 12 MP 72.5/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 74; Tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 92/Transferred to ITD; Small snow drift Woodland Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Kidder Ridge Rd; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Tree in roadway Hwy 162 MP 14/Transferred to Road Dept; Welfare check Simler Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Liberty Ln/No Report; Tree in roadway Sally Ann Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Harassment resulted in the cite and release of a 66 yoa Kamiah male for Disturbing the Peace/Resisting/Obstructing/Malicious Injury to Property Liberty Ln; Welfare check Clear Creek Rd; Juvenile problem Main St Stites/No Report; Traffic Hazard, HWY 162 MP 117/No Report
GPD
Report of fire hydrant leaking E St; Injury one vehicle accident Green Acres Ln; One vehicle accident no injuries S Main St; Report of small children not in car seats Myrtle St; Alarm, West North 2nd St.
