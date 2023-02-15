Feb. 6-12, 2023
Monday, Feb. 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main & Aces Place Riggins; Report of neglected dog Division St Ferdinand/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/No Report; Citizen assist Ridgewood Dr; Found bikes East Court Rd/No Report; Theft Kooskia/Pending; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 65 yoa Stites male for Inattentive Driving/Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 72;
GPD
Weapon offense N Meadow St; Attempt to locate, located, E North 2nd St; Domestic dispute E North 2nd St; Medical E North 2nd St; Vandalism W Main St; Medical W Main St; Loose dog E Main St;
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Old Pollock Rd; Hay truck on fire Hwy 95 MP 214; Domestic dispute Doumecq Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 211;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Barn St; Injury one vehicle accident Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Elk City Wagon Rd; Log truck over-length complaint Lambs Grade/No Report; Domestic dispute Cedar Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist Cedar Creek Rd;
GPD
Threatening Cunningham St; Welfare check W North 5th St; Welfare check W N 7th St; Threatening W South 1st St; Fire alarm W South 1s St; Missing elderly subject, located, W North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical St Joes;
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Icy roads Hwy 95 MP 231-255/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious subject S Main St/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Spokane, WA male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 255;
Kooskia/Elk City
Icy roads Tom Ta Ha Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Citizen dispute Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Juvenile problem 3rd & Esther/No Report; Domestic dispute W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 162;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Domestic dispute E North 2nd St;
Thursday, Feb. 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Substation Rd/Report Taken; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 176/Transferred; Medical Hwy 95 MP 176; Citizen Dispute Hammer Creek/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 176-180/No Report; Runaway Juvenile Mt Idaho Loop Rd/Located & Ok; Communications Idaho County Area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Arrest Hwy 12 MP 157/Resulted in the arrest of a 46yo Montana woman for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Welfare Check Sears Creek Rd/No Report; Indecent Exposure Tom Ta Ha Rd/No Report;
GPD
Structure fire North D St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St;
Friday, Feb. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Chimney Fire Sawmill Rd; Communications Grangeville Area/Unfounded; Welfare Check Country Court Dr/No Report; Threatening Vrieling Rd/Report Taken; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 177/No Report; Welfare Check Riggins Area/Located & Ok; Medical Chinook Circle; Medical Vrieling Rd; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; One vehicle accident Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Fire Alarm S Main St Riggins/No Report; Threatening Church St/No Report; Communications Idaho County Area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hillside Dr; Traffic Offense Lukes Gulch Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 58yo Oklahoma man for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device; Agency Assist Cottonwood Creek/No Report; Citizen Assist Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing Wilson Creek/No Report;
GPD
Citizen Assist W Main St; Medical East North 2nd St; Medical Transfer to Grangeville Airport; Barking dog Elm St; Citizen Assist N State St;
Saturday, Feb. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Hoots Ln/No Report; Field fire Tolo Lake Rd; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Damage Hwy 12 MP 155.5/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Dispute Brotnov Rd/No Report – Civil; Brush fire Hwy 12 MP 71/Controlled burn; Medical Hwy 12 MP 71; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 24/Resulted in citation issued to a 31yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance;
GPD
911 hangup West South 1st St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston; Loose dog East North 7th St;
Sunday, Feb. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Main St Riggins/Report Taken; DUI Church St/Resulted in the arrest of a 77yo for DUI; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 52yo Riggins man for DUI and Carrying a Concealed Weapon while Intoxicated, also cited for Fail to Display Proof of Insurance; DUI Hwy 95 MP 198/Resulted in the arrest of a 64yo Boise woman for DUI and Open Container;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle rollover accident Woodland Rd & Celestial Way/Report Taken; Controlled Burn Battle Ridge Rd; Animal Neglect Broadway Ave/Resulted in citation issued to a 26yo Kooskia man for Animal Cruelty; Brush fire Thorn Springs Rd; Medical Main St Elk City; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 69.5/Resulted in citation issued to a 23yo Moscow man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia and a 23yo Washington woman for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 90/Resulted in citation issued to a 26yo Montana man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 151.5/No Report; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical N College St; Medical Transfer to Grangeville Airport;
CPD
Medical North St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.