Nov. 14 – 20, 2022
Monday, Nov. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Big Salmon Rd MP 2/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Cemetery Rd; VIN Hwy 96 S; Trespassing Gill Point Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check Mill Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 243; Disabled vehicle Stites Rd & Lukes Gulch Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Boise female for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 250;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of equipment Quartz Creek Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Shenandoah 3rd St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Medical Hill St Kamiah; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Glenwood Rd; Juvenile problem Rocky Point Rd/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem S Hall St; Medical Hwy 95 MP 240; Fraud S Park St; Utility problem W Main St;
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 MP 214; Citizen assist Lukes Gulch Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Corte Madera, CA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 239;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Cedar Mill Rd; Speeders Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Fraud Pleasant Valley Rd/Report Taken; Traffic hazard N Main St/Unable to Locate; Theft Rocky Point Rd/No Report; Welfare check Main St/Pending; Medical Skyline Dr; Theft-automobile Dike St/No Report – Civil; Report of untagged deer Hwy 14 MP 15/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist Yellow Bull Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon for stranded snowshoer Walton Lakes/Powell area/Pending; Threatening Tom Taha Rd/No Report; Medical Tom Taha Creek Rd; Agency assist 4th St Kamiah;
GPD
Threatening Gville area; Runaway juvenile W N 6th St; Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 40 yoa Lewiston male W Main St;
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 184/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 95 S; Trespassing Pollock Rd/Pending; Property damage Old Stites Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Service Flats Rd/No Report; Drugs E South 3rd St/Resulted in the arrest of a 19yo Grangeville man for Obstructing; Death Bucks Blvd/Transferred to Coroner; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Deliver Message Twin House Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Greencreek Rd/Advised ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Rocky Point Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Tom Taha Creek Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Memory Ln/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Medical ½ Clearwater St; Injured Deer Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Welfare Check Rocky Point Rd/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Woodland Rd/No Report; Juvenile Problem Main St Stites/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Domestic dispute W South 1st St; Medical transfer E N 2nd St; Medical Transfer E N 2nd St; Trespassing W Main St; Citizen Assist W Main St; Found Property S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical Transfer Grangeville Airport;
Thursday, Nov. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Suspicious male Stites Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 213/Transferred;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 19.5/Unable to Locate; Injured deer N Main St Kooskia/Transferred to Fish and Game; Traffic Offense Pardee Rd/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribe; Medical N Main St Kooskia; Disorderly Main St Kooskia; Fire Caribel Rd/No Report – Slash piles; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 14/No Report; Agency Assist Thenon St/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/Resulted in Citation issued to a 31yo Kamiah woman for No Insurance and Expired Registration;
GPD
Medical Aspen Ln; Medical W Main St; Fraud N Idaho Ave; Drugs E N 2nd St; Accident w/Damages W Main St; Medical Transfer W N 2nd St; Medical E N 2nd St;
Friday, Nov. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Rental Problem Sherwin St/No Report – Civil Matter; Juvenile Problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Airport Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 266/No Report; Rental Problem Church St/No Report; Trespassing White Bird Grade/Transferred to Fish and Game; Traffic Stop Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 46yo Riggins man for an Idaho County Warrant, he was also cited for Driving without Privileges; Suspicious male Main St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle non injury accident Fairview Rd & Case Rd/Report Taken; DUI Big Salmon Rd MP .2/Resulted in the arrest of a 31yo Caldwell man for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Cedar Creek Rd/No Report; Trespassing Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Glenwood Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 70/Resulted in citation issued to a 46yo Oklahoma man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Disabled Vehicle Pardee Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Sears Creek Rd;
Saturday, Nov. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Vagrancy Hoots Ln/No Report; Medical Race Creek Rd; One vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 Mp 213/Report Taken; Vehicle dragging an ATV ramp behind a trailer Hwy 95 MP 252/Driver noticed the issue and pulled over - No Report; Medical Heath Dr; Loose dogs North Elk Lake Rd/Pending; Emergency Beacon Race Creek Rd/Located & Ok; DUI Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 57yo Riggins woman for DUI; Medical Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Trespassing N Glenwood Rd/No Report; Trailer fire Ping & Broadway; Suspicious male Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report; Medical Selway Rd;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle St; Animal Neglect West North 3rd St; Suspicious male Main St;
Sunday, Nov. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Center Rd; DUI Hwy 95 MP 196/Resulted in the arrest of a 46yo Nampa man for DUI; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report; Arrest Main St Kooskia/Resulted in the arrest of a 65yo Grangeville man for an Idaho County Warrant;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Injuries Hwy 14 MP 18/Report Taken; Loose dogs Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Animal Neglect Adams Grade/No Report; Contempt of Court Cochran Dr/Report Taken; Animal Neglect Glenwood Rd/No Report; Death Main St Stites; Suspicious vehicle Moon House Rd/No Report; One vehicle rollover Big Cedar Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Kooskia man for DUI; Theft Hwy 12 MP 74/Pending;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; Domestic Dispute North D St.
