Aug. 22 – Aug. 28, 2022
Monday, Aug. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report; Citizen dispute Rapid River/No Report; Trespassing Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Service Flats/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Traffic control assistance Hwy 7 & Reservation Line Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 202/Report Taken; Agency assist N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Buffalo Gulch Rd/No Report; Theft Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 76 yoa Post Falls female for DWP/No Insurance Hwy 12 MP 81; Parking problem Esther St/No Report; Indecent exposure Front St/Report Taken; Fire Woodrat Area/Transferred to Fire Dispatch;
GPD
Death N Myrtle St; Lost property E Main St; Reckless driving Main St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Lenore male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 240;
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Graves Creek Rd; Property damage Whitewater Wilderness Dr/No Report – Civil; Abandoned vehicle Fish Hatchery Rd/Vehicle Towed; Abandoned vehicle Seubert Heights Dr/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Tractor fire Denver Cemetery Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Custodial interference China Garden Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist East St Stites; Commercial alarm Main St Kooskia/No Report; Fire Frasure Grade; Medical Dalton Acres Rd;
GPD
Loose dog Park St; Welfare check N Junction; Reckless driving Main & N Mill;
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; NCO service Radar Rd; Citizen assist Summerbreeze Ln; Fire Cow Creek/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Four wheeler accident w/ injuries Riener Rd/Report Taken; Fire across river from Hwy 95 MP 213/Transferred to FS; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 213; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 54 yoa White Bird male for DUI/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 216;
Kooskia/Elk City
Illegal burning Weedmark Way/No Report; Suspicious activity Elk City area/Pending; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 64 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 14 MP 14; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Report of neglected cows Stites Grade/No Report; Theft Summer Breeze Ln/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68;
GPD
Citizen dispute N Boulevard St; Agency assist South C St;
CPD
Fraud East St;
Thursday, Aug. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempted traffic resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Moscow male for Eluding/Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 256; Fire Bouffard Flat Ridge/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Loose cows Hwy 7 MP 3/owner put the cows back in; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Motorcycle accident Keuterville Rd/Unable to Locate; Alarm Mount Idaho Grade/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Dispute Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 247/Resulted in the arrest of a 59yo Washington woman for Possession of Controlled Substance; Large metal bar in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Removed by deputy; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 235.5/Report Taken; Medical Halfway to Heaven Ln; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; Fire Johnston Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist/Report Taken; Citizen assist Hwy 13 S/No Report; Vin Inspection Woodland Rd; Threatening Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile Problem Kooskia Area/No Report; Vin Inspection Main St Stites; Medical Beaver Knob Rd; Medical Hemlock Rd; Suspicious vehicle Thorn Springs Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious male W N 5th St; Grass fire W N 6th St; Medical E N 7th St; Domestic Dispute W North St;
CPD
Threatening Lewiston St; Vin Inspection Foster Ave;
Friday, Aug. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 213/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Dispute Grangeville Area/Referred to Lewiston PD; Animal Noise Hidden Springs Circle/No Report; Agency Assist Vollmer Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Citizen Assist White Bird Area/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/Unfounded; Alarm Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; DWP W Main St/Resulted in citation issued to 41yo Riggins man for Driving without Privileges;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection/Report Taken; Theft Hwy 14 MP 27/Property Located No Report; Fraud Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Animal Problem Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Assault Main St/Report Taken;
GPD
Animal Problem W N 5th St; Suspicious vehicle North A St; Harassment W N 5th St;
Saturday, Aug. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Loose cows Lone Wolf Court/No Report; Traffic Offense Jentges Rd/located driver, medical episode; Medical Hwy 95 MP 251.5; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Animal Neglect Country Court/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Cottonwood Butte/Unable to Locate; Attempted Burglary Country Court/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic Dispute Main St/No Report; Animal Problem Dry Saddle/Unfounded; Rental Problem Main St/No Report; Large Boulder and Tree in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 155/Transferred to ITD; Emergency Beacon Crooks Fork Rd/Located & Ok; Possible Vehicle vs Tree Crane Hill Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Clearwater St; Suspicious male Front St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
DUI South Meadow & S 1st St/Resulted in the arrest of a 21yo Grangeville man for DUI and citations issued for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Skunk problem W S 1st St; Citizen Assist E Main St; Utility Problem Hwy 95 MP 240; Citizen Assist W N 5th St; Animal Neglect N Hall St; Medical W S 1st St;
CPD
Burglary Bash St & King St; Smoke Alarm Lewiston St;
Sunday, Aug. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Keuterville Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Old Hwy 7/Resulted in citation issued to 28yo Grangeville man for Vehicle Registration and Reckless Driving; Medical Schaefer Rd; Citizen Assist Country Court/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 265/No Report; Medical Rhett Creek; Trespassing Hoots Ln/No Report; Medical Pines Rd; Trespassing Hoots Ln/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cow Hwy 162 MP 19/cow was put back in the fence; Vehicle parts in the river Hwy 14 MP 26/Located and determined to be old vehicle; Medical Dixie Rd; One vehicle noninjury rollover Hwy 12 MP 145/Report Taken; Cow Problem Lightning Creek Rd/No Report
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St.
