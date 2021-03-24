GRANGEVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service reimburses Idaho County when deputies drive to campgrounds, Sheriff Doug Ulmer told County Commissioners at their March 16 meeting. Under the Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement, the USFS reimburses county costs for routine patrols to campgrounds,
“When we drive up the Selway River and we stop at a campground,” Ulmer said, “we send [USFS] the mileage [and they] reimburse us.” USFS officials “don’t stipulate what we do; they just reimburse.” Forest Service reimbursements cover related communication services, such as dispatchers. Ulmer cited examples of cooperative patrols of large gatherings, such as the Whitewater Blowout and a crab feed at Burgdorf that attracted about 200 people.
Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman, and Ted Lindsley agreed that providing deputies with interconnected communication means paying dispatchers competitive wages. They raised dispatcher hourly base wage from $14 to $15. County clerk Kathy Ackerman said that these increases began Monday, March 22.
Idaho County Detective Jerry Johnson reported to the commissioners that the county can save on emergency response software.
Active 911 is a program that “can be placed on cell phones” of deputies and other first responders, Johnson said, adding, “It will show maps [and] turn-by-turn directions.” He emphasized that Active 911 “is much cheaper” than other emergency response software that costs “between $20,000 and $30,000.” The total discounted cost for installing Active 911 on 20 phones is only $260, Johnson said. “Dispatchers would have it on their screens … showing the location of all deputies and those responding.” Officers responding to a Columbine-like shooting “could instantly have [on their cell phones] the blueprint of public facilities like high school buildings.” Commissioner Brandt asked if this software could also help the fire department and EMS units.
After discussing its widespread use by EMS units, the commissioners approved purchase of Active 911 emergency software.
In other business:
• The commissioners postponed selecting the best of five bids on the Big Cedar 1 Project. The commissioners agreed that selecting one of the multi-million-dollar bids will involve closer evaluation of the content and quality of each bid package, not merely the lowest cost.
• The commissioners approved replacement of the drinking fountain that has served the courthouse for many years. The soon-to-be installed new drinking water station costs $1,049, shipping included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.