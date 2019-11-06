GRANGEVILLE – Displaced due to an Oct. 24 fire, five residents of Pleasant Valley Apartments returned home last Friday, Nov. 1. They were among 20 total residents turned out due to the early morning blaze that damaged one unit due to fire and sent smoke through that wing of the facility, located on North Myrtle Street.
The five have been temporarily staying at a Main Street residence, outfitted with furniture and supplied with food, thanks to a volunteer effort that sprang into action that morning of the fire. At this point, no more donations are needed.
“Thank you to the community as a whole,” said volunteer coordinator Brigitte Sickels. “The response to our call for help was overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who donated to the victims of the fire.”
Ruled accidentally caused, the fire also resulted in four unidentified injured persons – two of whom were EMTS. According to Syringa Hospital spokesman Alex Frei, the EMTs were treated and released that same day. One resident with smoke inhalation was held overnight for observation and released the next day. The other resident, suffering a first-degree burn and some smoke inhalation, was admitted for three to four days, and transferred to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation.
“GHR really did a great job,” Frei commented, with conducting triage that day and in bringing displaced residents into their facility for care during the incident. “Kudos to them, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.