GRANGEVILLE – To avoid their being used or ending up in landfills impacting groundwater, medicines have a disposal option at a secure collection site at Grangeville City Hall.
To help with collection, city staff request pills be placed in Ziplock bags for disposal, as the plastic pill bottles are taking up too much room in the box.
City staff ask baggies to be firmly sealed to avoid spillage.
The prescription drug collection box is located in the foyer at Grangeville City Hall, and is accessible during regular business hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Allowed for collection include prescription medicines (including controlled substances), over the counter medicines, vitamins and supplements, and pet medicines.
No sharps, needles or syringes are permitted to be disposed in the box. The collection does not accept medicines from businesses (such as home health agencies or veterinary clinics); only private citizens.
Collected medications are periodically collected for disposal by incineration.
For information, contact city hall: 208-983-2851.
