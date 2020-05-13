LEWISTON – The Legislative District 7 Republican Central Committee will be holding the 2020 Reorganization and Delegate Selection Meeting following the May primary election on June 6.
Tentative plans are the meeting to be held at the Lewiston Jack-in-the-Box, 1903 G Street, starting at 9 a.m. In the event of a change of venue, the county chair will be informed who will contact precinct committee members.
The requirements to be a delegate or alternate are being a registered Republican in Bonner, Shoshone, Clearwater or Idaho counties, and signing a statement stating the ability and intention to attend the convention.
For information: LD7 Chair Cornel Rasor, 208-290-7403 or cornelrasor@hotmail.com. Visit the Idaho Republican Party for convention information at www.IDGOP.org .
