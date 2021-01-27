Senator Carl Crabtree, Rep. Priscilla Giddings and former Rep. Paul Shepherd, all of District 7, were among a total 94 legislators named Ag All Stars by Food Producers of Idaho (FPI) based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation in the 2020 Idaho Legislative Session.
FPI, representing more than 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization. The award has been presented for the last 21 legislative sessions. Every bill that is identified as a tracked issue by FPI may be a bill that will be used on the organization’s scorecard at the end of the session.
