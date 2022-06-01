Listing 148 student days and 171 teacher days, the Mountain View School District 244 calendar for 2022-23 was approved at the May 16 board meeting.
The year will begin for all schools —Kooskia’s Clearwater Valley Elementary and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High, Elk City, Grangeville Elementary Middle and Grangeville High —Tuesday, Aug. 30. With the four-day scheduled, there will not be school on Fridays throughout the year. School start and end times were still being determined as of press time.
In September, there is no school Monday the 5th for Labor Day. In November, Thanksgiving break will be Wednesday and Thursday, the 23rd and 24th. Schools will be closed for Christmas break from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, with school resuming Tuesday, Jan. 3. There is also no school Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In February, there is no school Monday the 20th for Presidents’ Day.
Schools will be closed Friday, March 21, through Sunday, April 2, for spring break. School will resume Monday, April 3. There will not be school Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. School will end Thursday, June 8, for students for summer vacation. Last day for seniors is June 6, with graduation for both CVHS and GHS on Friday, June 9.
Last year’s calendar for Elk City School, which has been on the four-day week for several years now, included 150 student days. For the remainder of the district on the traditional five-day week, 2021-22 included 168 student days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.