School district board meeting photo

Patron Bill Lane leans in to share a light moment with MVSD 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins as comptroller Carly Behler listens in at the Feb. 16 board meeting.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “Unfortunately, it’s been a fairly expensive month,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins told trustees at the Feb. 16 meeting. Overall, those expenses were to the tune of more than $25,000.

He reported a dry fire system valve replacement at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) for $6,038; damage from a frozen water line at the GEMS gymnasium with a $2,500 deductible; the GEMS gym entry steps required replacement following the water damage at a cost of $9,100; and a district transportation pickup motor cost $8,287.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments