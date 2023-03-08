GRANGEVILLE — “Unfortunately, it’s been a fairly expensive month,” Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins told trustees at the Feb. 16 meeting. Overall, those expenses were to the tune of more than $25,000.
He reported a dry fire system valve replacement at Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) for $6,038; damage from a frozen water line at the GEMS gymnasium with a $2,500 deductible; the GEMS gym entry steps required replacement following the water damage at a cost of $9,100; and a district transportation pickup motor cost $8,287.
“On the plus side, we found several phone lines that we were paying for that were going nowhere, so that’s $5,700 a year we’re now saving,” Higgins stated.
He also said the district would surplus some unused vehicles to help offset the above costs.
Higgins gave kudos to Teresa Nummi who recently retired after working for the district for 27 years. She spent her career with the district working with underachieving and high needs students.
“She will be missed,” Higgins emphasized.
Other items Higgins discussed include the district not being able to hire its own psychiatrist and having to pay high fees — under law as students’ needs require — for services. In January alone, the cost for the district was $22,000, he said.
He also discussed that state funding may change from membership (which it went to during the pandemic) back to daily average attendance. He stated attendance at each school included Grangeville High School-242; GEMS-535; Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School-183; Clearwater Valley Elementary School-118; and he thought Elk City School had about 11 students at this time.
