KOOSKIA — “The return of income-based meals will be hard on students,” Mountain View School District 244 food services director, Maureen Burney (Chartwells), said at the April 18 board meeting.
Burney said MVSD will return to the 2022-23 school year with students being at paid, reduced, or free meal status, while this year has provided free meals for all students due to COVID per the federal government/USDA. For the past school year-plus, all students have eaten for free, and the government reimbursed the costs.
“Making status determinations and inputting applications prior to the beginning of the first day of school [this fall] will be a huge job for your secretaries,” Burney stated. She said she has received memos from the State Department of Education noting to begin collecting the free/reduced applications. She said secretaries could request a substitute to cover their duties while processing applications, and those sub wages can be charged to foodservice.
“Making a calendar for the coming year is a big piece,” superintendent Todd Fiske said. “Foodservice will take a double hit this coming year as the district heads into a four-day week and goes back to paid meals.”
Parents can fill out the free and reduced application forms via Skyward or pick up a form at their respective school offices. Applications will also be available at www.sd244.org. All families are asked to fill out an application; data helps with various district programs.
The 2022-23 meal prices are: student breakfast-$2.25; adult-$5; K-5 lunch-$3.25, 6-12 lunch-$3.50, adult-$5. Reduced priced meals are .30 cents for breakfast and .40 cents for lunch.
District charge policies are three per school year for K-5 and one for 6-12. When a student reaches that number, they receive an alternate meal. For the past 14 years, the district food service has not had any outstanding debt at the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.