Two more women in Idaho County died of the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the local public health district.
The new listing makes a total of six people in Idaho County since the pandemic began, now including one woman in her 60s and one in her 80s. The person who died in her 60s is the youngest known covid-related death in Idaho County to date.
Through its idahopublichealth.com website, the district is publishing a weekly zip code-by-zip code breakdown of these cases and deaths. As of last Friday, Nov. 20, the Grangeville-area 83530 zip code had seen 261 cases and three deaths, the Cottonwood-area 83522 zip code had seen 232 cases and one death, and the White Bird-area 83554 zip code had seen 25 cases and one death. The district updates the breakdown by zip codes every Friday.
On Monday afternoon, Nov. 23, the district listed 55 new Idaho County cases.
Public Health-Idaho North Central District has now listed more than 5,000 covid cases across its five-county jurisdiction, with more than 2,000 cases documented in Nez Perce County, more than 1,600 in Latah County, and 714 in Idaho County. Of those in Idaho County, 321 were listed as open cases, and 387 were listed as recovered.
St. Mary’s & Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics have curtailed visitations, citing concerns for patients and staff and rapid testing supplies, which have become too tight to test all visitors. Exceptions are allowed, and detailed on the Free Press website, idahocountyfreepress.com/news/covid-19.
On Monday afternoon, St. Mary’s & Clearwater Valley Hospitals and Clinics published two letters from providers to their communities, signed by six doctors of St. Mary’s Hospital and 15 of Clearwater Valley Hospital. These letters contain advice about coronavirus mitigation and thanks to those “who protect the health of our community by wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and careful hand washing.” They can be read in full on the St. Mary’s & Clearwater Valley Hospitals & Clinics Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.