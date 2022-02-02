GRANGEVILLE — “The code of ethics is not anything from the Department of Education, it’s something from the ISBA [Idaho State Board of Education] and they’re an evil group,” Mountain View School District 244 trustee Casey Smith said at the Jan. 17 board meeting.
“The reason I say that is because of the hatred they have for kids who aren’t in the public school and make no bones about not wanting to give any public funding to private, Catholic, home schools … ,” Smith continued.
The discussion began with the annual agenda item of the board signing the code of ethics for the year.
Smith, who has not signed the document the past two years, said he had a problem with No. 13 on the list, which reads, “The board recognizes that decisions are made by a majority vote. Once a decision is made, all board members will support that decision.”
“I have a real problem with that [second sentence],” Smith said. “That takes away our First Amendment right.”
“Tell me one more government agency or anybody who, because a majority passes something, you cannot speak out,” Smith went on. “What kind of justice is that?”
Smith said he knows each year he doesn’t sign the code, “the newspaper likes to put a nice thing in, ‘Mr. Smith rejects code of ethics.’”
He went on to say he was sure the ISBA was getting a “kickback” on the document.
“I’m sure I’m not the only board member in the state of Idaho to have any love or affection for the First Amendment. Without that, what else do we have?” he questioned. “This is absolutely taking away your right to speak, so I just can’t sign it.”
Smith said he used to sign with the caveat he didn’t support what No. 13 states.
“But the last couple of years, I’ve just decided I cannot have my name on something like this … I don’t even think we should have this hanging in the office.”
“Would you entertain signing this without No. 13 on there?” trustee B. Edwards asked Smith.
“Yes — I would, without No. 13,” Smith answered.
When questioned about the document, district business manager Becky Hogg said the document belongs to the district and “the board can do as they wish.”
“I propose using this and other models and drafting our own [code],” chair Larry Dunn said. “I agree with Casey’s concerns and agree with adopting our own and not being dependent on bureaucracy.”
Trustee Melisa Kaschmitter spoke up to say she understood the point of No. 13 to mean that trustees are entrusted to govern the district as a whole, not simply serve a specific zone, and a majority vote “doesn’t mean you cannot say what you think,” but that a trustee has the entire district’s best interests in mind and that a board “supports each other as a team.”
“I do not believe there is any malicious intent in it or that it is meant to muzzle anyone, but I don’t have trouble wordsmithing it,” she said. The board decided to go over the code of ethics document at an upcoming workshop.
