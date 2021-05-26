More than a third of Mt. View School District 244 voters turned out for last Tuesday’s May 18 elections, which saw the failure of its proposed $3.1 million supplemental levy, 1,016 yes (40.66 percent) to 1,483 no (59.34 percent).
Results in this story were as of press time Monday, May 24, pending vote canvassing by the Idaho County Commission held Tuesday, May 25.
Only two of the 20 precincts — Grangeville 3 and 5 — voted to approve the levy at 57 and 59 percent, respectively. Among those precincts voting down the levy, 90 percent of White Bird’s 83 votes were no, 66 percent (247) voted no in Kooskia, 63 percent (30) in Elk City, and 52 percent (230) of a total 446 absentee voters.
Overall, MVSD reported a total 37 percent voter turnout with 2,504 ballots cast, and 56 persons registered to vote election day.
Highest voter turnouts were in mail-out precincts Joseph (80 percent), and Slate Creek 1 (62 percent) and 2 (55 percent), followed by 52 percent in Kamiah and 49 percent (another mail-out) in Lowell. Lowest voter turnout was in Elk City (17 percent), followed by Grangeville 1 (21 percent) and 2 (23 percent), White Bird (24 percent) and Harpster (28 percent).
•
The Cottonwood School District 242 $275,000 levy was approved by more than 65 percent of voters, 297 yes to 156 no.
Of its seven precincts, five approved the levy (Cottonwood 1, 2; Greencreek, Keuterville and absentee). Fenn voters were three yes votes and four no votes, and Ferdinand voted 17 yes and 22 no.
Overall, the district saw a 31 percent voter turnout with 453 votes cast, and 10 persons registering election day.
Turnout was highest in Keuterville (59 percent), Greencreek (58 percent), with the low turnout running from 17 percent in Ferdinand, 18 percent in both Cottonwood 2 and Fenn and 21 percent in Cottonwood 1.
•
Salmon River Joint School District 243 had a nearly 85 percent voter approval for its $515,000 levy; 156 votes yes and 28 votes no.
All five district precincts (Pollock, Riggins, Slate Creek 2, Adams County voters and absentee) supported the levy, with the largest support in Riggins (93 percent) Pollock (86 percent) and all three absentee votes in favor.
Overall, 19 percent of district voters turned out, with 184 votes cast, and six persons registering election day.
•
For the approved two-year $100,000 Grangeville Rural Fire District levy, more than 78 percent (446) voted in favor and 124 against.
The district’s seven precincts (Grangeville 1-5, Fenn, and absentee) voted to support the levy: Fenn, 67 percent; Grangeville 1, 83 percent; Grangeville 2, 75 percent; Grangeville 3, 90 percent; Grangeville 4, 72 percent; Grangeville 5, 79 percent; and absentee, 81 percent.
Overall, the district saw a 43 percent voter turnout, with 571 ballots cast, and 13 persons registering election day.
•
Highway Districts
For the Keuterville Highway District, commissioner sub-district 1 position, Brandon Poxleitner was elected to the seat with 100 votes, and David N. Poxleitner received 35 votes.
Overall voter turnout was 62 percent, with135 ballots cast and seven persons registering election day.
For the Greencreek Highway District, commissioner sub-district 2, write-in Justin L. Nuxoll was elected, receiving 73 votes, and Bowie L. Rose received 40 votes.
Overall, voter turnout was 61 percent with 113 ballots cast.
