DIXIE – The 108th Annual Dixie Days are set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4.
Saturday begins at 9 a.m. with a baked food sale. The Country Store is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids are invited to make crafts with Brandi from 9 a.m. to noon and the quilt show will be held at the fire hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The silent auction runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch with burgers, potato salad and chips is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Additional events include the duck derby, followed by the tug-o-war and then a baseball game, starting at 1 p.m.
The band American Bon Fire will start playing at 5 p.m. Saturday night. The band is sponsored by Steve Hook- Conover Insurance; Delvin and Shannon Rauch- Clearwater Excavating; and Cameron & Lisa Shoemaker- Shoemaker Excavation.
Sunday breakfast will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Costs are $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-12, and younger than 5 eat for free.
The raffle drawing (need not be present to win) takes places at 10 a.m. Raffle tickets are $1 each. Prizes are a Stihl 180 chain saw from Olive’s Auto Parts and a handmade wooden garbage can by Toby Mallard.
