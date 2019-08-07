Dixie3.jpg
Dixie Days attendees enjoyed snow cones and other treats.

 By Lorie Palmer - Idaho County Free Press
A quilt show was part of the Dixie Days celebration.

The annual Dixie Days celebration brought in townspeople and visitors to view a quilt show, eat burgers, paint, play softball, participate in a tug-of-war and duck derby, play horse shoes, visit and listen to the band American Bonfire.

Horseshoes play a big part of the Dixie Days festivities.

