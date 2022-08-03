DIXIE — Get ready for a lot of fun in a little backcountry town. Dixie Days are set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.
All activities will be held at the 4th of July Park with the exception of the duck races. This includes the Country Store where tickets can be purchased for the events and food at the gazebo; hats and shirts will also be for sale.
Events include vendor booths, kids crafts and games, horseshoes, cornhole, a silent auction and a wine pull. Hamburgers will be served during the events, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Special events will include the baseball game at noon Saturday, followed by a new attraction of water kickball. There will also be a dunking booth with a jail. Kids fishing derby is set for 7-11 a.m.; crafts from 9-11 a.m.; and horse shoes and cornhole tournaments both start at 10 a.m.
Music time with a live band is set for 5 p.m. when Mojo The Party Band takes the stage. The band is from the Coeur d’Alene area and is billed as “Idaho’s original, best and only specialist live karaoke band, inviting their audience to ‘live the dream’ by taking to the stage and singing with a live rock band.”
Also, at 4 p.m., a food truck will be open for the evening and then Sunday morning for breakfast. At 10 a.m., Sunday, the raffle drawing for a Henry US Survival AR-7 22 rifle and five yards of gravel delivered within 10 miles of Dixie will be held. Tickets will be for sale at the event.
“We will have an extra special Dixie celebration this year that will bring family and friends together,” said volunteer organizer Dave Hake on the Dixie Idaho Community Facebook page.
Sponsors for this year’s celebration include High Country Snowmobile Club, Dixie; Dixie RV Park & Firearms; Dixie Idaho Forest Group, Grangeville; K 9 Mastery, Bastrop, Texas; Sally’s Esquire Barbershop, Lewiston; Super 8 Motel, Grangeville; and Gateway Inn, Grangeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.