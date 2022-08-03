Dixie Days standing photo

A Dixie Days in past years: The annual event offers fun for the whole family, from food to entertainment.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

DIXIE — Get ready for a lot of fun in a little backcountry town. Dixie Days are set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.

All activities will be held at the 4th of July Park with the exception of the duck races. This includes the Country Store where tickets can be purchased for the events and food at the gazebo; hats and shirts will also be for sale.

