Doug Turman’s Type 1 Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team (IMT) has assumed command of the Dixie Fire as of 6 a.m. (PDT) July 8. Future Dixie fire updates will be issued by the IMT via press release and made available on InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7608/) and on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ website and social media channels.
Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire had surpassed 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. on July 8. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will continue today under current conditions. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River.
...
Another round of thunderstorms swept over the region yesterday, July 7, igniting numerous new wildfires and adding to an already complex combination of severe fire conditions and strained firefighting resources. Fire managers across federal, state, Tribal, and private land are working closely together to prioritize these new fires and share resources based on immediate threats to life and property. Information about new fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be released as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.