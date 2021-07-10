The Dixie Fire was listed at 12,830 acres as of Saturday morning, July 10. Fire restrictions across the Grangeville dispatch zone are in effect and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has clarified where evacuation orders are in effect:
Firefighting resources are still actively engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie. The fire was last estimated to be a little over 11,000 acres. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, but especially to the south, yet firefighters are still holding the western line at Forest Service Road 222. Fire managers are anticipating that movement and growth will continue today, perhaps especially east and southeast. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River. The fire has the potential to move in any direction due to the variable winds and the continuous dry fuels.
Jumbo Fire (July 9)
The Jumbo Fire is located west of the Dixie Fire and is currently 1,387 acres. The fire is spotting to the East. The team is actively monitoring the fire activity while seeking resources and personnel, including firefighters who will be focused on structure protection and fuel mitigation in Hump Town.
Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire had surpassed 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. on July 8. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will continue today under current conditions. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River.
Another round of thunderstorms swept over the region yesterday, July 7, igniting numerous new wildfires and adding to an already complex combination of severe fire conditions and strained firefighting resources. Fire managers across federal, state, Tribal, and private land are working closely together to prioritize these new fires and share resources based on immediate threats to life and property. Information about new fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be released as it becomes available.
