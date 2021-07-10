Dixie Fire

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests issued an area closure order for the Dixie Fire on July 7, 2021. The order can be read in full at at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/notices/?cid=FSEPRD929801.

The Dixie Fire was listed at 12,830 acres as of Saturday morning, July 10. Fire restrictions across the Grangeville dispatch zone are in effect and the Idaho County Sheriff's Office has clarified where evacuation orders are in effect: 

Map of the Dixie Fire heat signature.
Forest Supervisor's Order 01-17-05-21-001 Red River Ranger District NEZ PERCE-CLEARWATER NATIONAL FOREST RED RIVER RANGER DISTRICT ORDER No. 01-17-05-21-001 Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), the following acts are prohibited in the areas on designated portions of National Forest Service land and trails, as shown in the attached map, within the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. These restrictions are in addition to those general prohibitions in Title 36, CFR, Part 261, Subpart A, and become effective on July 07, 2021 and will remain in effect until October 31, 2021 or until rescinded. PROHIBITIONS When provided in an order, it is prohibited to go into or be upon any area which is closed for the protection of public health and safety. [Title 36 CFR 261.53 (e)]. Area Closure – Dixie and Jumbo Fire Area Area Defined within: Commencing at the junction of FS Road 222(also known as the point of beginning) and proceeding S approximately 0.4 miles to the junction with FS Road 468. Then proceeding E 13.6 miles on FS Road 468 until the junction with FS Trail 580. Then proceeding S on FS Trail 580 4.3 miles to the junction with FS Trail 503 at Boston Mountain. Then proceeding S on FS Trail 503 12.5 miles to the junction with FS Trail 96-1. Then proceeding 607 feet bearing S48°5’54.1” to the intersection with the centerline of the Salmon River. Then proceeding SW along the Salmon River to Mackay Bar. Then proceeding NW along the Salmon River to the junction with Sheep Creek and FS Trail 201. Then proceeding N and then E 12.2 miles along FS Trail 201 to the junction with FS Road 233. Then proceeding NW approximately 16 miles along FS Road 233 to the junction with FS Road 311. Then proceeding 9.86 miles bearing N83°37’8.64” to the point of beginning. The area contained within this closure order contains 258,888 acres more or less The closed area is shown on the attached map and is closed to all uses. PURPOSE The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety due to active wildfire in the area. EXEMPTIONS Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this Order: Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty. Federal or State administrative personnel in the performance of an official duty. VIOLATIONS Any violation of this prohibition is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both. (see 16 U.S.C. § 551, 18 U.S.C. § 3571(b)(6), 18 U.S.C. § 3581 (b)(7)). IMPLEMENTATION This Order will be effective July 7th, 2021 until October 31st, 2021 or until the order is rescinded, whichever occurs first. INFORMATION Further information regarding this Order may be obtained at the Red River Ranger District, 300 American River Road, Elk City, Idaho 83525, Telephone: (208) 842-2245. Done at Kamiah, Idaho this 7th day of July 2021. /s/ Cheryl F. Probert Forest Supervisor Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest

Daily briefing videos: July 9; July 10.

From the IMT (July 9): 

Dixie Fire (July 9)

Firefighting resources are still actively engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie. The fire was last estimated to be a little over 11,000 acres. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, but especially to the south, yet firefighters are still holding the western line at Forest Service Road 222. Fire managers are anticipating that movement and growth will continue today, perhaps especially east and southeast. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River. The fire has the potential to move in any direction due to the variable winds and the continuous dry fuels.

Jumbo Fire (July 9)

The Jumbo Fire is located west of the Dixie Fire and is currently 1,387 acres. The fire is spotting to the East. The team is actively monitoring the fire activity while seeking resources and personnel, including firefighters who will be focused on structure protection and fuel mitigation in Hump Town.

From the IMT (12 p.m. July 8):

Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire had surpassed 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. on July 8. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will continue today under current conditions. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River.

Another round of thunderstorms swept over the region yesterday, July 7, igniting numerous new wildfires and adding to an already complex combination of severe fire conditions and strained firefighting resources. Fire managers across federal, state, Tribal, and private land are working closely together to prioritize these new fires and share resources based on immediate threats to life and property. Information about new fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will be released as it becomes available.

