With 232 structures under threat from the Dixie Fire, 422 firefighting personnel under command of a national Type 1 incident management team were on the job July 12.
It's one small part of a massive firefighting effort across the Northern Rockies Area, which remained at Planning Level 5: the highest level indicating significant fire activity and shortage of resources. There were 15 new fires reported and 25 uncontained large fires in the Northern Rockies yesterday. As of July 12, there were nine Incident Management Teams committed within the Northern Rockies Area.
Northerly winds shifting towards the northwest were expected to push both the Dixie and Jumbo fires down slope to the south and east as the day went on July 12. Weather conditions point to increased fire behavior, and poor relative humidity recovery within thermal belts will keep the fires active during the night. Resources continue to be in short supply with increased demand around the region. Management teams are coordinating across many of the fires in the area to prioritize the highest needs and sharing resources accordingly. Additional communications equipment has been received and is being installed to greatly improve communications for both fires.
Dixie Fire
The Dixie fire grew 1,450 acres July 11, to 15,323 acres, and remained listed at zero percent contained as of July 12.
The incident management team in charge said that as more equipment and resources arrived, crews made good progress getting into areas along the Salmon River and the western portions of the fire to prepare for structure protection. Heavy equipment worked off previous containment lines from older fires to improve them and burnout operations were conducted near the town of Dixie to strengthen the control lines in that area. A night shift was successfully established yesterday so there are now crews operating 24 hours to engage the fire where it is safest and with the highest probability of success as the weather and fire behavior changes throughout the day and night. Today, crews plan to continue much of the same work, preparing structure protection, improving mechanical fuel breaks, and conducting burnout operations near Dixie. Air support continues to be shared between these fires and others in the area based on highest priority.
The incident management team is also developing a long-term plan, in coordination with other incidents in the region, to identify action points and strategies for continued management of current and potential future fires that may occur this year.
Jumbo Fire
The Jumbo Fire, located west of the Dixie Fire, grew by 71 acres July 11, with the estimate of its size having been considerably reduced after IR heat mapping that weekend.
Weather and Smoke
Temperature was expected to be similar July 12, with 80-90 degrees across the area. Winds are expected to be 6-9 mph, gusting to 15 mph in the afternoon with a shift in direction to the northwest. Smoke from several fires in the region will remain visible. For more information on smoke visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.
Daily Briefing
The IMT provides a live daily briefing on the Dixie and Jumbo Fires at 9 a.m. PT through Facebook Live (no account required) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests page, https://www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs.
Donations
The many people working to manage these fires and keep everyone safe sincerely appreciate the outpouring of generosity from the communities and people in the area. We understand that many people want to do something to help the firefighters and give back what they can. Be assured that the firefighters are well cared for and have what they need provided to them. We respectfully request that members of the public not bring donations to command posts, fire camps, or areas where firefighters are working. In this time of pandemic and limited resources we have to be extremely cautious to prevent any chance of our firefighters getting sick. Instead, please consider donating to your local fire departments or consider a donation to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (https://wffoundation.org/). Thank you!
Fire Restrictions
Based on current fire activity and the potential for additional fires across the region, land management agencies and fire managers in the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area have decided to implement STAGE 2 FIRE RESTRICTIONS starting at 12:01 A.M. on Friday, July 16. See Inciweb for more information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7608/60737/.
Evacuations
On July 6, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please call 208-983-1100 or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032.
Closures
A portion of the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is under a closure; a copy of the official closure order is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices.”
