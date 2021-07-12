Dixie & Jumbo fires (July 12, 2021)

With 232 structures under threat from the Dixie Fire, 422 firefighting personnel under command of a national Type 1 incident management team were on the job July 12.

Forest Supervisor's Order 01-17-05-21-001 Red River Ranger District NEZ PERCE-CLEARWATER NATIONAL FOREST RED RIVER RANGER DISTRICT ORDER No. 01-17-05-21-001 Pursuant to 16 U.S.C. § 551 and 36 C.F.R. § 261.50(a) and (b), the following acts are prohibited in the areas on designated portions of National Forest Service land and trails, as shown in the attached map, within the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. These restrictions are in addition to those general prohibitions in Title 36, CFR, Part 261, Subpart A, and become effective on July 07, 2021 and will remain in effect until October 31, 2021 or until rescinded. PROHIBITIONS When provided in an order, it is prohibited to go into or be upon any area which is closed for the protection of public health and safety. [Title 36 CFR 261.53 (e)]. Area Closure – Dixie and Jumbo Fire Area Area Defined within: Commencing at the junction of FS Road 222(also known as the point of beginning) and proceeding S approximately 0.4 miles to the junction with FS Road 468. Then proceeding E 13.6 miles on FS Road 468 until the junction with FS Trail 580. Then proceeding S on FS Trail 580 4.3 miles to the junction with FS Trail 503 at Boston Mountain. Then proceeding S on FS Trail 503 12.5 miles to the junction with FS Trail 96-1. Then proceeding 607 feet bearing S48°5’54.1” to the intersection with the centerline of the Salmon River. Then proceeding SW along the Salmon River to Mackay Bar. Then proceeding NW along the Salmon River to the junction with Sheep Creek and FS Trail 201. Then proceeding N and then E 12.2 miles along FS Trail 201 to the junction with FS Road 233. Then proceeding NW approximately 16 miles along FS Road 233 to the junction with FS Road 311. Then proceeding 9.86 miles bearing N83°37’8.64” to the point of beginning. The area contained within this closure order contains 258,888 acres more or less The closed area is shown on the attached map and is closed to all uses. PURPOSE The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety due to active wildfire in the area. EXEMPTIONS Pursuant to 36 C.F.R. 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this Order: Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty. Federal or State administrative personnel in the performance of an official duty. VIOLATIONS Any violation of this prohibition is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both. (see 16 U.S.C. § 551, 18 U.S.C. § 3571(b)(6), 18 U.S.C. § 3581 (b)(7)). IMPLEMENTATION This Order will be effective July 7th, 2021 until October 31st, 2021 or until the order is rescinded, whichever occurs first. INFORMATION Further information regarding this Order may be obtained at the Red River Ranger District, 300 American River Road, Elk City, Idaho 83525, Telephone: (208) 842-2245. Done at Kamiah, Idaho this 7th day of July 2021. /s/ Cheryl F. Probert Forest Supervisor Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest

It's one small part of a massive firefighting effort across the Northern Rockies Area, which remained at Planning Level 5: the highest level indicating significant fire activity and shortage of resources. There were 15 new fires reported and 25 uncontained large fires in the Northern Rockies yesterday. As of July 12, there were nine Incident Management Teams committed within the Northern Rockies Area.

Northerly winds shifting towards the northwest were expected to push both the Dixie and Jumbo fires down slope to the south and east as the day went on July 12. Weather conditions point to increased fire behavior, and poor relative humidity recovery within thermal belts will keep the fires active during the night. Resources continue to be in short supply with increased demand around the region. Management teams are coordinating across many of the fires in the area to prioritize the highest needs and sharing resources accordingly. Additional communications equipment has been received and is being installed to greatly improve communications for both fires.

Dixie Fire

The Dixie fire grew 1,450 acres July 11, to 15,323 acres, and remained listed at zero percent contained as of July 12.

The incident management team in charge said that as more equipment and resources arrived, crews made good progress getting into areas along the Salmon River and the western portions of the fire to prepare for structure protection. Heavy equipment worked off previous containment lines from older fires to improve them and burnout operations were conducted near the town of Dixie to strengthen the control lines in that area. A night shift was successfully established yesterday so there are now crews operating 24 hours to engage the fire where it is safest and with the highest probability of success as the weather and fire behavior changes throughout the day and night. Today, crews plan to continue much of the same work, preparing structure protection, improving mechanical fuel breaks, and conducting burnout operations near Dixie. Air support continues to be shared between these fires and others in the area based on highest priority.

The incident management team is also developing a long-term plan, in coordination with other incidents in the region, to identify action points and strategies for continued management of current and potential future fires that may occur this year.

Jumbo Fire

The Jumbo Fire, located west of the Dixie Fire, grew by 71 acres July 11, with the estimate of its size having been considerably reduced after IR heat mapping that weekend.

Weather and Smoke

Temperature was expected to be similar July 12, with 80-90 degrees across the area. Winds are expected to be 6-9 mph, gusting to 15 mph in the afternoon with a shift in direction to the northwest. Smoke from several fires in the region will remain visible. For more information on smoke visit https://fire.airnow.gov/.

Daily Briefing

The IMT provides a live daily briefing on the Dixie and Jumbo Fires at 9 a.m. PT through Facebook Live (no account required) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests page, https://www.facebook.com/NPClwNFs.

Donations

The many people working to manage these fires and keep everyone safe sincerely appreciate the outpouring of generosity from the communities and people in the area. We understand that many people want to do something to help the firefighters and give back what they can. Be assured that the firefighters are well cared for and have what they need provided to them. We respectfully request that members of the public not bring donations to command posts, fire camps, or areas where firefighters are working. In this time of pandemic and limited resources we have to be extremely cautious to prevent any chance of our firefighters getting sick. Instead, please consider donating to your local fire departments or consider a donation to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation (https://wffoundation.org/). Thank you!

Fire Restrictions

Based on current fire activity and the potential for additional fires across the region, land management agencies and fire managers in the Grangeville Fire Restrictions Area have decided to implement STAGE 2 FIRE RESTRICTIONS starting at 12:01 A.M. on Friday, July 16. See Inciweb for more information: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/7608/60737/.

Evacuations

On July 6, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please call 208-983-1100 or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Idaho-County-Sheriffs-Office-178393728844032.

Closures

A portion of the Red River Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is under a closure; a copy of the official closure order is available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices under “Public Notices.”

