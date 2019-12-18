Reporter’s note: I saw part of this story unfold on Facebook and met with Ty and Shannon Reuter to get “the rest of the story.” Jennifer Toler was gracious enough to add her thoughts via e-mail questions. This is their story.
GRANGEVILLE -- Ty and Shannon Reuter’s family got a little bigger recently, in kind of an unexpected way.
The couple’s daughter, Danielle, and son, Jordan, took Ancestry.com DNA tests in 2018. When their information led to some family matches, they questioned their dad – but not about himself.
“They wanted to know if their Uncle Todd, my brother, was in the Philippines in 1986,” Ty said. “No, he wasn’t, but I was.”
His children, which also includes daughter, Carly, and son, Nathan (the youngest, a senior at Grangeville High School), implored him to also take the Ancestry.com DNA test. He did, and the results were conclusive: He had another daughter.
“I was born on Aug. 27, 1986, in the Philippines,” said Jennifer Toler. “I was adopted at birth by Wayne and Agnes, who are listed as my parents on my birth certificate.” Her adopted father was in the military.
“I was stationed in the Philippines while I was in the Air Force,” Ty said. “I was a 20-something knucklehead.”
Jennifer grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. She said she has many great memories growing up in that city.
“I miss all the crawfish boils at family and friend gatherings, gumbo, jambalaya, king cakes, Mardi Gras parades… the list goes on,” she recalled. “I also really enjoyed being a part of the Fil-Am -- Filipino-American – Association and getting together at Filipino parties; so much delicious food and karaoke!”
She said she had the opportunity to learn and perform various Filipino dances, such as the Tinikling and Pandanggo sa Ilaw, at many of the downtown Shreveport multicultural events.
Jennifer said she knew she was adopted for as long as she can remember.
“My parents never hid that from me or my other four siblings, who were also adopted. All five of us grew up in a very loving and caring household,” she said. “My parents were very hardworkers and taught us all how to work hard as well. They taught us about God and always brought us to church. I’ll always be grateful for them and everything they have done for us.”
Jennifer’s husband, Benjamin, found a good Amazon deal on the Ancestry DNA kits, so he ordered one for each of them March of 2018.
“We sent the tubes back not expecting much, but when my results showed that I had two first cousins listed as immediate family, I was jumping up and down with excitement thinking that I actually might find my birth father after all,” she smiled. She sent a message and got a response within a couple of hours.
Although the discovery of a daughter was a surprise for Ty, his actions from that time period in his life were not.
“I wasn’t really surprised or shocked,” Shannon said. “We’d talked, and I knew about his past. It wasn’t a secret between us.”
Danielle and Carly immediately friended their newly found sister on Facebook, and Ty asked if they thought he should do the same or wait for Jennifer to make the first move.
“They said, ‘no, we think you should friend request her,’ so, I did,” he said.
“I was so shocked and beyond excited to have found him,” Jennifer emphasized. “I had always wondered about my biological parents, but I didn’t really start to search for them until I wanted to have children of my own. I was curious about my genetics and what sorts of medical ailments -- if any -- ran in my biological families.”
Jennifer was able to first find her biological mother. When she went searching for her adoption papers and found biological mom’s name written on it, she searched for her on Facebook and easily found her as she has a unique full name.
“I saw that she was married and had three other daughters who looked a lot like me. I was so excited -- and a bit nervous -- so I sent a message to one of her daughters. They messaged me back with such a happy positive response. I ended up Skyping with all of them for the first time and it was such a neat experience! I was nervous they wouldn’t want to have anything to do with me, but they were all very kind and accepting of me. After two years of constant messaging and Skyping, I was finally able to fly to Australia to meet them all for the first time. It was an amazing experience and fun time!”
The rest of Ty and Shannon’s story, intersecting with Jennifer and her family, has been one of restoration and love.
They chatted on Messenger at first, then graduated to phone calls and Skype.
“It hasn’t been awkward at all – it’s been really easy,” Ty shrugged, smiling. “I am very thankful for a loving wife who has accepted Jennifer as another one of our kids.”
“Of course,” Shannon agreed. “More people to love.”
The Reuter children and Jennifer have their own combined chat and spend time getting to know each other and visiting back and forth. Jennifer now has 11 siblings – the four Reuters, the four she grew up with, and three on her biological mother’s side.
During Thanksgiving this year, the Reuters – Ty, Shannon and his mother, Kathy – were able to travel to Texas where Jennifer and Benjamin live with their three young sons: Jonathan, Elijah (Eli), and Cameron.
“It was fantastic,” Ty smiled.
Jennifer added that, though her adoptive father died in 2009, her adoptive mother has been supportive.
At first, Ty said, he did worry some on what his own mother would think of him, but she has accepted her new family members with open arms.
“Getting to meet them was such an incredible experience,” Jennifer said. "I was nervous they wouldn’t want to have anything to do with me, but they were all super kind and very excited that I had contacted them,” she reflected. “They were just as sweet, kind, and loving in person as they were on the phone. They have shown me nothing but kindness, love, and acceptance. I know that not all adopted cases turn out as positive as mine has, so I am just beyond thankful about how everything has turned out.”
Jennifer said growing up, she had always felt a void in her heart not knowing where the biological sides of her were from.
“I would look at myself in the mirror and not know where I got any of my physical features or personality traits from… it was just a big question mark and it always made me so curious to find out,” she said. “When I found my biological mother, half of that void was filled but I still felt like the other half of me was missing. After having found my biological father now, I don’t feel that void in my chest anymore… my heart finally feels complete.”
Ty said he is not proud of his actions all those years ago in the Philippines when he was stationed there, but the only real regret he has is not knowing sooner that he had another daughter.
“This has also opened up a conversation between my children and me about the fact that all of our actions have consequences – even if they are not realized for 30-plus years,” he said.
It has also brought home to him another fact: “God has a plan in everything,” he said, and Shannon agreed.
Although he said he at first struggled a bit with “what will people think of me,” he also knows, in the long run, “that doesn’t really matter,” he said.
Jennifer’s husband, Benjamin, is an officer in the Air Force and they are currently stationed in San Antonio. She is currently a stay-at-home mom, but plans on going back to work when her youngest is in school all day. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and does some freelance designing in her spare time.
“I definitely plan on visiting Idaho, hopefully sooner rather than later,” she said. “We’re trying to save up for it now. I’m very excited and looking forward to the day I’ll get to meet all of my family.”
“Jennifer is a wonderful person, has a great husband, and I now have three grandsons to go along with my two granddaughters,” Ty smiled. “I am beyond thankful to the family who raised her. It’s all a blessing and we feel very fortunate.”
