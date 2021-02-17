U.S. Representative Mike Simpson released his plan this month to help rejuvenate and save Idaho’s steelhead and salmon populations by removing the four dams on the Snake River.
Simpson has been quoted in the past saying that this is one of his goals as a representative and the $33.5 billion plan was released by him and his staff early in February.
The plan consists of multiple sections from their information gathering stages, pros and cons of the dams in question, wildlife impacts on salmon and steelhead, questions in funding, and the path moving forward.
Information Gathering: “In the last three years, my staff and I have held over 300 meetings,” the plan stated. These meetings took place with representatives from the following: agriculture, Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), communities, conservationists, energy, recreation, salmon, states, transportation and tribes.
“In these meetings, we asked the ‘What if’ questions. What if the four Lower Snake River Dams (4 LSRDs) were breached? How would each group be affected? Could benefits be replaced? How much will it cost?”
These questions allowed Simpson and his staff to gauge the public mindset behind the dams. Simpson did have two questions that he believed Idahoans should be asking:
“Are the 4 LSRD’s beneficial?”
Simpson found that the 4 LSRDs provide many benefits to the state. Low cost, clean, and renewable energy. The ability to have an inland port in Lewiston, due to the dam’s lock system, allowing freighters to travel that far inland. This provides Idaho with a low-cost transportation method for crops like grain. The dams also provide easy access to irrigation water for Idaho’s farmers.
“Are Idaho’s salmon doing well?”
Simpson explains that the simple answer to this is that Idaho’s salmon are not doing well today. Current returns of wild salmon that swim more than 900 miles from central Idaho to the Pacific Ocean are nowhere near what they were, and now are on “a trajectory toward extinction.
The biggest factors Simpson believes is causing this are poor ocean conditions, warmer water in rivers/reservoirs created by the LSRDs due to global warming and climate change, and finally having four more dams for Idaho salmon to navigate.
Simpson’s Plan: Simpson then asks the public “Do we want to roll up our sleeves and come together to find a solution to save our salmon, protect our stakeholders and reset our energy system for the next 50 plus years on our terms?” He then lays out his concept for a $33.5 billion with large steps outlined below:
• Dam removal in 2030 and 2031 costing up to $1.4 billion with another $900 million in mitigation and studies
• Energy replacing costing up to $10 billion where the BPA or another entity will have replacement generation built and online before the dams are removed
• Working groups with watershed partnerships from the Snake River Basin, Willamette Watershed, Columbia Watershed, Puget Sound Watershed, Washington Coastal Watershed, Oregon Coastal Watershed, and the Montana Watershed, costing up to $3 billion to revitalize habitat
• Funding for Agriculture for enhanced nutrient management costing up to $1.6 billion
• Funding for outdoor water related tourism and recreation costing up to $425 million
• Funding for Idaho’s Irrigators costing up to $750 million to reengineer the irrigation affected by dam removal
• Funding for Idaho’s agricultural handlers like transportation, storage, and barge system costing up to $4.4 billion
These are not all the costs and do not go into detail like the concept on Simpson’s website, but these are some of the big costs associated with his plan.
Simpson states that President Biden is working on a $2-3 trillion stimulus for improving American infrastructure and clean-energy jobs. Simpson’s concept would cost just one to two percent of that stimulus.
Simpson wants to hear Idahoans feedback and can be reached by e-mail at simpson.concept@mail.house.gov and finishes his plan with a statement for all Idahoans.
“It would be a tragedy if future generations looked back and wished that we current Northwest leaders and stakeholders would have at least taken the time to explore this opportunity to develop our own Northwest solution to protect stakeholders and save salmon,” Simpson said.
