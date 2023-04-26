A federal lawsuit filed last month seeks reparations from former state legislators Priscilla Giddings and Aaron von Ehlinger for alleged First Amendment rights violations committed against a former legislative intern.
The 27-page complaint and request for jury trial was filed March 8 by defendant “Jane Doe” (name redacted), who was raped by von Ehlinger in 2021. The then Dist. 6A Representative was sentenced a year later to serve an 8-to-2o-year prison sentence.
The parties are scheduled for a conference in May, and as yet no trial date has been set.
According to Doe’s complaint, von Ehlinger’s and Giddings’ actions, “...violated a clearly established right to not be harassed because of sex/gender and/or as a female survivor reporting sexual assault. A reasonable official should have known about this right.”
Giddings, of White Bird, who was then a Dist. 7A Representative, was communicating with von Ehlinger throughout the committee’s investigation concerning him, and had authored a news release about Doe and the assault accusations.
The complaint alleges Giddings shared an online news article with pictures and information about Doe on her social media and in her legislative newsletters that exposed Doe’s identity. It alleged Giddings reported to Idaho State Police at the statehouse that Doe was threatening her, that Doe was “under the influence of drugs.”
“Upon information and belief, other representatives aligned with Giddings and von Ehlinger were taking steps in furtherance of attempting to harass, or cause others to harass, Ms. Doe and to otherwise discourage her from cooperating with the Ethics Committee and with law enforcement,” the complaint stated. It alleges Rep. Heather Scott attempted to gain information about Doe’s criminal complaint to police and that former Rep. Christy Zito suggested Doe could be criminally prosecuted for reporting the assault.
As as result of Giddings’ actions regarding Doe, she was censured by the legislature in November 2021. Doe’s complaint alleges Giddings continued to make public and disparaging comments about her, and “Because of the release of Ms. Doe’s identity, Ms. Doe has continually suffered public humiliation and harassment on social media and at public events.”
Attorneys Erika Birch and Guy Hallam are representing Doe in this matter.
