A federal lawsuit filed last month seeks reparations from former state legislators Priscilla Giddings and Aaron von Ehlinger for alleged First Amendment rights violations committed against a former legislative intern.

The 27-page complaint and request for jury trial was filed March 8 by defendant “Jane Doe” (name redacted), who was raped by von Ehlinger in 2021. The then Dist. 6A Representative was sentenced a year later to serve an 8-to-2o-year prison sentence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.