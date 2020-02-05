KOOSKIA – More than just answers of projected harvest board feet and road miles, last week’s public meeting in Kooskia on Forest Service projects within the region got to the core of why these sessions are being held – this stemming from a questioner requesting more be done to expand motorized recreation use.
“You’ve brought up a good point with that question, and it’s the reason we’re here,” said Ron Tipton, Moose Creek District Ranger. “We put these things on your radar – what’s being implemented now, what’s up for planning, what’s down the road – so when that scoping hits the street it’s back on your radar. You go back to your networks and talk, and come back to these meetings,” and subsequent comment will be included as part of project analysis.
“In one question, you’re actually proof of why we’re here,” he continued. “So, you can see everything we are doing, and as these projects come along, you can engage them there.”
Approximately 30 people attended last Wednesday’s Jan. 20 meeting at Kooskia City Hall, hosted by the Clearwater Basin Collaborative (CBC) and presented by staff from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests (NPCNF), on projects – near complete, under way and in planning – in the central zone. This follows up the inaugural October meeting held in Grangeville of a series planned through the NPCNF to inform and educate the public on projects within their area. The next meeting within three months will be in Orofino, looking at the north zone (North Fork and Palouse ranger districts).
For CBC co-chair Bill Higgins, who spearheaded these meetings, this collaborative effort involving private industry, public lands management agencies, local governments, conservation and recreation groups has been a worthwhile effort, since its start in 2008.
“I can tell you, 10 years ago it was about advocating for change -- there was not enough going on in the forest, and we needed to be doing a lot more,” said Higgins, also the resource manager for Idaho Forest Group in Grangeville. “Well, we are doing a lot more, and we are going to do a bit more in the future. If you look at the forest plan revision coming out, it’s projecting timber harvest levels that are greater than we’re achieving today.”
Last week’s hour and a half meeting provided overviews of approximately 28 projects in implementation and planning within the central zone, which makes up around 1.7 million acres of the NPCNF total 4.2 million acres.
Among these, the Lowell WUI (wildland urban interface) project set 138 acres for harvest, estimated at 3.9 million board feet, according to Tipton. The drive for this was community protection, recalling two evacuations in 2014 and 2015 due to wildfire, and planned evacuations the following two years.
“What we’re doing,” he said, through building fuel breaks and creating defensible space, “is making fire manageable and decreasing the effects of fire severity on the landscape.” Along with supporting rural economies with timber harvest, the three miles of road improvement will benefit public access, specifically for outfitters and guides. “It’s only three miles, but it’s an incredibly important three miles of road right there.”
CBC member Dave Galantuomini, who represents motorized recreation for PLAY (Public Land Access Year-round) commented on a trails issue for wider side-by-sides – those greater than 50 inches – that the forest needs to be looking into providing for this growing recreational vehicle segment.
“They need a place to go,” he said, “because a lot of them are utilizing the 50 inches or less trails and are starting to destroy those, which is costing the Forest Service money to maintain.”
Brandon Knapton, Lochsa Powell District Ranger, explained in some projects, incorporating this would depend on how it would support its purpose and need. Forest staff added being informed and engaged so those concerns can be considered in planning analysis, to which Galantuomini responded the agency needed to be proactive.
“Be looking at this in the initial project,” he said. “Don’t wait for someone to come down and say something about it. You guys need to put it in the forefront. This is recreation. This is where the forest is heading in the next 30 years.”
The Clear Creek Integrated Restoration has been in the works for eight years, according to Knapton, a large-scale project – nearing the phase for soliciting objections – with plans for harvesting between 6,800 to 8,500 acres, and maintaining and/or accruing 187 to 205 miles of road. Discussion later turned back to this project with a question of, after all this time, what is going on?
“We are working diligently with the [Nez Perce] tribe through a lot of their issues, trying to get us to a place where we can move it forward,” expanded Zoanne Anderson, NEPA coordinator. The latest action was installing a temperature and turbidity meter at the upper bridge at Clear Creek to address tribe concerns whether NPCNF upstream activities are impacting its fish hatchery. “There are things we need to do, government to government, that we aren’t doing harm downstream.”
Idaho County Commission chair Skip Brandt stood up for the Forest Service on this issue, noting the fish hatchery is a source of angst, “because we have a lot of projects along county roads we’d love to work with the tribe on to help their water quality, their temperature issues, but they strongarm us. It’s not the Forest Service’s fault.”
Higgins said it’s taking longer to get there on Clear Creek, “and we’ll eventually get there,” but one of the things he’s learned on big landscape level projects is with high risk can also come high reward.
“Once we get the decision through, and navigated through objection, and litigation – if that comes about,” he said, “the reward is a lot of treatment that can go on for a number of years, a lot of land improvement, landscape improvement, and the economy that goes with it when there’s a lot of timber harvest.” While the delays can be difficult for those who may rely on the project, he said the forest has enough going on and, “the level of activity today is three times what it was a decade ago, thereabouts.”
“There are a lot of eggs in this basket,” Higgins continued,” and it’s eventually going to hatch.”
