This year’s Border Days are on tap for July 2, 3 and 4. The 2020 Border Days Committee President is Tanner Maynard. Look for the committee members to be out and about, especially at the Border Days Arena, getting things spiffed up and ready for a big rodeo. Word is since many other rodeos have canceled, this year’s Border Days events, including slack, will be big.
*
Things will no doubt be a little different this year, and some people will be worried about COVID-19. If you have friends or family coming to town who would like to take a relaxing drive around Grangeville, have them pick up the “Historic Homes Driving Tour” brochure outside at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center on U.S. Highway 95. This brochure for this self-guided tour leads participants on a drive throughout town to view some of Grangeville’s oldest homes. Pictures and descriptions are available for all the history buffs out there.
*
Sadly, the masonic lodge’s annual Cowboy Breakfast has been canceled for this year. A gun raffle will still be held to raise funds for local scholarships. Look for more details on the community page.
*
Note that the Riggins Motel is offering anyone coming into the area for Border Days a deal at the motel: Stay two nights, get the third free, July 2-5. Call 208-628-3001.
*
The Camas Prairie Cruisers will hold the car show Saturday, July 4 at Les Schwab, with registration at 9:30 a.m. The show is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Just show up; any car accepted.
*
Congratulations to the 2020 Border Days Grand Marshal, Don Heckman, of White Bird. You will hear more about Don soon. We’ve been playing a little phone tag. We are fairly sure Don gets up much earlier than the Free Press’ community reporter!
*
There have been questions about how many parades there will be, how will street sports be conducted, etc. The truth is, until all the phases of Gov. Little’s re-opening of the state are in order, it’s a bit unsure. Stay tuned here to see what those final decisions are.
*
In the meantime, send all your Border Days news to lpalmer@idahocountyfreepress.com.
