COTTONWOOD -- “The geography of our communities and the cooperation of community members with social distancing measures has given us adequate time to gather protective equipment for our staff, increase testing capabilities and develop protocols to minimize risks for all patients during this pandemic,” said Dr. Margaret Pluskal, provider at St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics. “We really appreciate the support.”
“I would like the community to know that it is very important that they continue to receive medical care,” explains Pluskal. “St. Mary’s is doing everything possible to minimize the risk when you come into the clinic or hospital. You will notice that our facilities have incorporated screening questions upon arrival, limitations of visitors to our inpatients, and newly installed Plexiglas walls at our check in stations, among other changes. Additionally, all patients with respiratory issues are being evaluated and treated in a separate location. “
“Thankfully, it appears that social distancing has successfully flattened the curve and saved untold lives here in Idaho; hopefully some restrictions will be lifted in the near future. However, most experts agree that COVID-19 will continue to cause sporadic infections until an effective vaccine is produced in 12-18 months, and it is not safe for people to put off chronic medical conditions that long. We need to keep in mind that this is a marathon and not a sprint. Now more than ever it is important to take care of your health by working closely with your primary care provider,” emphasized Pluskal.
“Diseases such as COPD, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart failure can be managed with medications and lifestyle changes in cooperation with your provider. However, if these diseases are not managed properly, they can cause serious problems for patients, like untreated high blood pressure causing a heart attack or stroke. Additionally, when a chronic condition gets out of control it increases the chances of severe infections and even death from COVID-19,” explained Pluskal. “That’s why St. Mary’s is committed to helping people manage their health during this pandemic. In addition to the precautions we put in place for clinic visits, we are now offering telehealth visits.”
