Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert has issued a draft decision approving a large-scale forest restoration project designed to proactively reduce wildfire threats to private property and residences located within the wildland urban interface and improve watershed health.

The Hungry Ridge Restoration Project encompasses approximately 30,000 acres of national forest system lands 17 miles southeast of Grangeville, within the Mill and Johns creeks watersheds, tributaries of the South Fork Clearwater River. The area is entirely within the Nez Perce-Clearwater Lower Salmon Wildfire Crisis Landscape, and land recognized as wildland urban interface by Idaho County.

