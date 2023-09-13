Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor Cheryl Probert has issued a draft decision approving a large-scale forest restoration project designed to proactively reduce wildfire threats to private property and residences located within the wildland urban interface and improve watershed health.
The Hungry Ridge Restoration Project encompasses approximately 30,000 acres of national forest system lands 17 miles southeast of Grangeville, within the Mill and Johns creeks watersheds, tributaries of the South Fork Clearwater River. The area is entirely within the Nez Perce-Clearwater Lower Salmon Wildfire Crisis Landscape, and land recognized as wildland urban interface by Idaho County.
According to an agency release, the draft decision uses timber harvest as a tool to reduce hazardous fuels on approximately 8,000 acres of designated wildland urban interface lands and improve overall forest health and resiliency. Prescribed fire will be used to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels on approximately 12,000 acres. Hand thinning is planned for areas adjacent to private property to further reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfire burning from the national forest to adjacent private property.
“The focus of this project is fuels reduction and decreasing the risk and impacts of high-intensity wildfire,” Probert emphasized. “This project is of vital importance to many small communities — including Grangeville and Elk City — and dispersed private property and lands in Idaho County.”
In addition to fuels reduction, Probert said the proposed decision includes land management activities that will improve longevity of forested stands, improve wildlife and aquatic habitats and restore soils, riparian areas and meadows.
Road work in the area includes the replacement of undersized culverts and improvement of trail stream crossings to reduce runoff and erosion. The resulting roads system will provide long-term access for timber harvest and ongoing fuel reduction work.
The Draft Record of Decision is based on information and analysis included in the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement—a document prepared to address U.S. District Court Judge Candy Dale’s concerns about old growth and cumulative effects analyses—and the previously issued Final Environmental Impact Statement.
The original Hungry Ridge decision was litigated by Advocates of the West on behalf of Friends of the Clearwater in April 2021. While the Forest Service prevailed on the majority of legal challenges, Judge Dale remanded the Hungry Ridge and nearby End of the World projects to the Forest to further address old growth and cumulative effects. This resulted in all elements of the decision being on hold pending the new analysis and decision.
Probert said her interdisciplinary team has worked hard to ensure this draft decision meets Forest Plan standards for old growth, maintains habitat for viable populations of old-growth-dependent species, and adequately analyzes and discloses cumulative effects.
She said funding available through the national wildfire crisis strategy will enable the USFS to implement critical work in the fire-prone area once a final decision can be issued.
